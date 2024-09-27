The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“Glee star Naya Rivera dead…”

“Actress Naya Rivera dies in drowning accident…”

“Naya Rivera dead at 33 after disappearing from boat…”

Variations of these headlines swarmed my vision as I frantically scrolled through news and social media outlets, desperately hoping that this was some kind of mistake. But alas, after being missing for several days, the body of Naya Rivera, the 33-year-old Afro-Latinx model and actress, had been recovered from the lake she had disappeared from, leaving behind her family and 4-year-old son. A beautiful soul and voice was taken from this Earth on July 8th, 2020, a tragic loss for Glee fans around the world who had also endured the death of Cory Monteith, who played the beloved Finn Hudson, just seven years earlier. A small light in me winked out, a light that shined for one of the women who inspired my love for music, a love that began with my first ever Glee episode.

Today, Naya Rivera is primarily remembered for her role as Glee’s Santana Lopez. The character is the stereotypical image of a Latin woman, including a fiery temperament and unmatched “exotic” beauty. Her “mean-girl” reputation is fueled by her Cheerios uniform and pom poms, and Lopez makes up ⅓ of the “Unholy Trinity,” the self-named trio including two other top cheerleaders who aim to destroy the Glee Club from the inside. However, as the show progresses, the layers of Santana Lopez are peeled back to reveal a hidden depth within her, including a complicated internal battle between her Christian upbringing and her sexual orientation. Santana struggles to find acceptance not only among friends and her traditional family members but also within herself, a struggle familiar to many LGBTQ-identifying viewers of the show. Naya Rivera continued to speak about LGBTQ-related issues during and after the show, spreading awareness with a passion she developed through her character.

Besides being able to portray such a complicated character, Naya Rivera was also (in my opinion) one of the greatest singers on the show. Though Santana Lopez is never really given the same reverence as Rachel Berry, the lead singer of Glee Club for most of the seasons, Rivera’s vocals always impressed me to the max. So, to honor the beautiful voice we lost too soon, here are my favorite of Naya Rivera’s Glee covers:

“If I Die Young” – a devastating tribute to Finn Hudson

“Valerie” and “Back to Black” – because Naya Rivera can SING Amy Winehouse

“Smooth Criminal” – Cellos? Iconic. Outfit? Iconic. Grant Gustin? Iconic.

“Landslide” – from Santana’s coming out episode (I sobbed).

“River Deep, Mountain High” – Santana X Mercedes duo >>>

“Survivor/ I Will Survive” mashup (Trebletones were the true winners, iykyk)

“Shake It Out” – Florence and The Machine cover!!!!!