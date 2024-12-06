The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Semester break is practically here. Finals start Monday and then I can finally go back home on Friday. And let me just say, I cannot wait to sleep and relax in my own bed again.

In all honesty, this first semester of college really wasn’t that bad. However, I am in desperate need of a break. I feel like I have been constantly on the go recently. Whether I am going to class, doing homework, or going out with friends. I’m not mad about it or anything, I just need to breathe. I’ve begun to feel suffocated.

I want to take my time over break to act as a refresh. I know I know, it sounds cliché but it’s what I need.

I’ve been on very rocky ground with my mental health lately. Like I said I feel like I can’t catch a break right now with all the things I’ve been doing. There have also been recent life altering events happening for me. This refresh over break is what’s going to help clear my head.

I have always been one to act on my emotions. My problem is that every emotion I feel, I feel it to the extremes. Whether it’s happiness, sadness or anger, it is always an extreme version, and I can’t help but act on those feelings.

I want to gain better control of that part of myself. Taking time to be to myself in my own room of silence to think and decide a good plan of action.

I’m a schedule girl at heart, so gaining control over my emotion driven actions is going to help that part of me so much. If I can control that, then it will truly change my path in life.

Everyone needs their moments to refresh. It’s so important to have a clear head, especially going into a new semester. Seeing how chaotic this semester was, I can only guess how much worse it is going to get throughout the journey that is college. I don’t want that.

I’m going to be honest; I haven’t even had a truly good cry this semester. It’s hard to when you have a roommate, even if she is your best friend. I need one of those over this break, I think.

It allows me to really shut down, let all the emotions out, and reboot myself. It’s that feeling of being at rock bottom, but being there means one thing, you can only go up.

Even if I’m not actually at rock bottom, having that mindset of only going up is so freeing. It releases that pressure to be perfect, and let me tell you, I am a crazy perfectionist.

Being able to refresh is going to put me in a great mindset for my second semester. I’ll be ready for my new classes, meeting new people, and just learning to realize its ok to take time away from everything.