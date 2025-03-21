The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I often find myself going through phases or eras where I hyper-fixate on certain things, and I can’t stop doing those things for at least a week or two.

I’m not sure if this is a form of OCD or I just get super invested in little things and can’t stop thinking about them.

When going through tough times or even just in general, I revert back to the little things that bring me joy.

Whether it’s listening to the same song a bunch of times each day or buying the same food at the grocery store every week, I find comfort in knowing that if I’m in a bad place, I have something small to look forward to doing.

These are some of my more recent hyperfixations:

“I will follow you into the dark” by death cab for cutie

I was recently rewatching the Hulu series “Tell Me Lies,” and this song was in it.

It made me realize how long it’s been since I last heard the song, and now, I can’t stop listening to it.

For me, it’s a very bittersweet song because it’s very mellow but also very heartfelt.

If you haven’t heard of this song, I recommend listening to it because I promise, you won’t be disappointed.

bone broth rice

As a gym girly, I try to eat a lot of protein-based foods, and one of my favorites is beef bone broth.

Lately, I’ve been meal-prepping rice cooked in bone broth to still get that protein in.

It’s super easy, takes about 30 minutes in total to make, and lasts me a few days.

When I’m feeling fancy, I make a yummy fried rice at home with it, adding some eggs, chopped-up peppers, and different sauces.

I will never get over my bone broth rice.

the color pink

This is going to sound shocking, but I’ve never been much of a pink girl.

When I was in elementary school, my favorite color was hot pink, but after that, I never had a big interest in the color pink like other girls.

In my old house, the walls of my room were painted pink, which I grew out of fast.

But recently, I’ve been wearing more pink, girly things and even got a light pink water bottle (which I will get into soon).

I am now proud to say that I am a sort of pink girly, and I love it.

my pink water bottle

As soon as I got this as a gift, I have not let it out of my sight since.

It is the most beautiful, practical thing that I own.

It’s insulated, doesn’t leak, and has a straw and closed lid.

Never will I ever go back to my old ways of having a water bottle that spills everywhere and doesn’t fit in the side pouch of my book bag.

I love her, and she is gorgeous. Enough said.

sonny angels

Those of you who know me know about my cutesy little Sonny Angel on the back of my phone.

I had seen them before, but it wasn’t until my coworker convinced me to get one that I actually gave in.

The best part is that it’s a blind box, so you don’t know which angel from a series you will get.

I ordered one that could stick to my phone from their animal series, and when I finally got it, it was the duck (which is the one I was hoping for).

It’s so adorable and just spices up my phone.

If I could, I would buy a million of them and put them everywhere.

cherry flavored drinks

There’s not much to explain for this one except that I just LOVE cherry flavored everything!

If I go to the store and see an energy drink that’s cherry flavored, you know that thing is goin’ in my cart.

Starbucks recently came out with their iced cherry chai latte and it is one of the best things I’ve ever consumed.

Update as I write this: I’ve made the executive decision that I will be purchasing this in the morning because it’s too good.

Something about cherry flavoring just feels like the summer and gives the most wonderful vibes.

And to make it better, I also have a cherry tattoo.