Reality Checking the Rom-Coms

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Perhaps one of the biggest contradictions is my entire outlook on love. I think it’s impossible to ignore the countless number of fairy tale princesses, love stories, romance novels, and movies. I think these examples of love also give false perspectives on what love looks like in real life.

I am a sucker for reading romance novels, getting sucked up into a rom-com that is more romantic than comedy, and hearing the perfect fairy tale ending in Disney movies. With all that, I’ve been told that I am the least observant person and that “flirting [with me] is impossible.” I don’t disagree. I don’t see anything wrong with being a sucker for those romance movies and novels; I adore my friends and family and want the best for them, I have a boyfriend who I love endlessly, and I just can’t see any aspect of these movies or novels as “the standard” for real life.

I see plenty of couple trends and romantic relationships on social media, as well as a push towards “being loved loudly”. I think I have a different definition of being loved loudly. For as much as I’m a sucker for every cute romantic couple trend, it cringes me out to repeat it for my own romantic relationship. I quite enjoy in-person versions of love that aren’t shared with the public. I hate making my significant other the star of my social media.

Social media can be a powerful tool that provides a lot of positives. However, when it comes to romantic relationships, social media becomes a breeding ground for comparison and determining what the “right” way is to love someone. I also think social media tends to set an expectation that if you don’t receive something physical from a significant other, that somehow makes the relationship unworthy. I also think that a lot of these expectations pull from the romantic comedy, novel, and Disney or fairytale ending.

Personally, I see that there are realistic expectations for romantic relationships, even if those expectations sound like the bare minimum (metaphorical) bar is on the ground. I see these expectations as starting at the ground and rising to a level that both you and your significant other can both reach and feel comfortable doing. For example, I can’t automatically assume that my significant other knows exactly how to handle every diabetes complaint if I didn’t discuss it with him. In the same way, my romantic partner can’t assume I will know everything he wants me to say or do without communicating with me about how to best love him.

I don’t think that social media and romantic forms of media produce only bad expectations of love. I still fall victim to sending my boyfriend TikToks and reels of ‘us core’ of cute, iconic couples. However, there is a real difference between what romantic relationship things you see online compared to real life. I think a lot of mistakes can be made if you see the online world as the basis of reality for what present relationships should be like on a day-to-day basis.