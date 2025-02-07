The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter.

For decades, Black women have used writing as a way to preserve and document their culture and ancestry. They use their voices to bring new perspectives on race, society and also to challenge stereotypes.

Black literature needs to be recognized and celebrated.

My entry into Black literature was in ninth grade when my class read “Their Eyes Were Watching God” by Zore Neale Hurston. Reading and dissecting this book was more raw than any other book because the topics were more “taboo”, they were “uncomfortable” for a group of kids that grew up in a predominantly white town and school. I remember other students being unsettled when topics of slavery and or domestic violence were mentioned. It was clear that our skin color automatically gave us an advantage in life and that it was uncomfortable to learn about others. How silly is that?

Reading should be uncomfortable, it means you are learning.

I learned about the importance of Black literature

Hurston’s Black folklore novel follows Janie’s journey through life and her search for her independence and voice. Janie is learning how to survive during a difficult time of racism and misogyny. One of my favorite aspects of Hurstons’ book was her symbolism. I distinctly remember the symbolism behind Janie’s hair. Janie burns her hair rags as an act of rebellion against her partner Joe. Her hair represents her identity and her freedom.

Hurstons’ writing captures the racial, social, class, and gender context of the time The book takes place in the southern United States during the early 1930s and the struggles of Janie can very much be connected to the struggles of Hurston when she was writing and later published this book in 1937. In a way Hurston was searching for her own voice.

Black authors have excelled in literature and have created some of the most powerful works of art. Which is why it is important to read Black literature. When reading Black authors’ work you are empowering Black voices, gaining a new perspective of the world, reading stories that can break down inequality and bias, and Black literature provides a deeper understanding of history and social issues.

Obviously, I am no expert on literature and there are still things I am ignorant to when talking about Black culture and history. But I am still learning about how to expand my knowledge and to be an advocate for others by reading and recognizing Black literature.