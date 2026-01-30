Rating Grey’s Anatomy Couples: The MAGIC Era

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I LOVE Grey’s Anatomy.

I’ve watched every episode, and I can say with 100% certainty that the first five seasons are superior in plot, character, and every other element to the trash they’ve been airing lately.

So, in reminiscence of my comfort show, I give you my opinions on the couples of Grey’s Anatomy, Seasons 1 – 3:

Meredith & Derek: 6/10

While I love the origins of MerDer, I find their initial introduction a bit gross. Why wouldn’t a surgeon, who knows there is a class of interns arriving at his hospital tomorrow, make sure his hookup wasn’t one of those interns? He put himself in a position of power by having sex with Meredith before becoming her boss. The situation could have easily been turned into a slimy quid pro quo engagement—not cool, Derek.

Callie & George: 1/10

These characters are favorites of mine—but they don’t belong together. A relationship based on lies (Callie wanted “heart-in-the-elevator” guy, George took credit for Alex’s save) is bound to fail. The thing that attracted Callie to George was badass-ness, and he never had that. Callie, as a total badass herself, deserved someone who respected her and had the balls to show it.

Izzie & Denny: 10/10

Have you seen Jeffrey Dean Morgan? I would cut an LVAD wire for him, too. We knew Izzie always wore her heart on her sleeve, but it was refreshing to see her love somebody and have genuine chemistry with them. Please note, however, this rating has nothing to do with Ghost Denny—I do not condone that behavior.

Christina & Burke: 8/10

Another attending-intern fling: Christina and Burke’s relationship was almost perfect. I don’t think they were romantic soulmates, but they were platonically made for each other. Burke gave Christina everything she needed. You know the Lizzy McAlpine lyric, “He is stable, you are deep”? Burke was Christina’s stable, and I wish she had loved him better so he could have stayed.

Bailey & Tucker: 0/10

Miranda Bailey, an absolute icon, could never be happy with someone who doesn’t understand her passion for her work. Bailey was under immense pressure as a resident and a new mom, and Tucker never understood her. She was a force of nature that he never stood a chance with.

Nobody knows where they might end up, but in the first few seasons, the interns of Grey’s Anatomy had some interesting relationships.

Until the next episode!