Ranking Lana Del Rey’s Albums

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Lana Del Rey is my favorite artist and has been for years; no matter where I go, she will always be with me. So, I am going to be ranking all of her albums, which is so hard because I love them all very much.

1. Ultraviolence

This album is just so good; it has gotten me through all of the tough times, and I always listen to it whenever I am feeling sad, which is kind of ironic because it is a very sad album, but I love it so much. I can’t even explain it, it’s that good, and that’s why it takes first place.

2. lust for life

Lust For Life is just a feel-good album for me. It has a lot of different genres within the album and has features from The Weeknd, ASAP Rocky, Playboi Carti, Sean Ono Lennon, and Stevie Nicks. Which is one of the main reasons why I love this album; it has so many great people on it. I used to listen to this album on repeat in the summer, and I probably will be doing it again once I am back by the pool.

3. Norman F**king rockwell!

Norman F**king Rockwell! is just top tier and also has my favorite Lana song, “How to Disappear,” which I have probably listened to about a million times. It also has “Cinnamon Girl,” which I think pretty much every teen girl knows. It is also very much a summer album, so I am always blasting it in the car with all the windows down.

4. did you know that there’s a tunnel under ocean blvd

I can’t believe I had to put this album at number four, but the top three are just too good. Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd is such a good album, and it deserves so much. It is her newest album, as of 2023, and it is perfection.

5. honeymoon

Honeymoon is just a classic, I feel like everyone knows it or has heard of it, and it’s all around a great album. No notes.

6. chemtrails over the country club

So good. Chemtrails Over The Country Club has a country vibe to it. It is very soft and enjoyable to listen to, and I love her voice so much in this album, especially in Wild at Heart, which is my favorite song on the album.

7. born to die

Another classic. This album has all of the familiar songs like “Video Games,” “Million Dollar Man,” and a lot of others. As much as I hate to say it, some of the songs are overplayed. I still love them, but I just can’t listen to them anymore.

8. blue banisters

Okay, I still love blue banisters, but it just gets a little too sad for me, crazy, right? But it does have so many good songs like “Black Bathing Suit,” “Dealer,” “Violets for Roses,” and “Thunder.” But it just doesn’t stick out as much as the other albums, still love it though.

9. Lana Del Rey

Lana Del Rey was her first album and what put her on the map, but I just think all of her other albums are a lot better. She has truly grown as an artist, and that’s why I put this album in last place, not because I don’t like it, but because all of her others are just so good.