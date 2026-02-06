Random Life Updates No One Asked For

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’m considering making the switch from my hot pink lululemon backpack to a classic plain black tote bag.

I don’t know why but i feel like this is a big moment, maybe one of personal growth. Even though I’m only making the switch because the I have simply just outgrown my backpack.

I lowkey can’t find one I really like though, and I’m worried that I’m going to buy one and its going to show up and either be much smaller or much bigger than I imagined.

I will lowkey probably go back to using my backpack at some point, I do love how bright and fun it is, right now I definitely need something that’s going to fit all my stuff much better.

I start working next week. I’m really excited but also have not worked since August so I am a bit nervous. I definitely need a bit more structure though, and as much as I already love being here at school, it’s nice to have some roots or responsibilities besides schoolwork and friends.

I’ve been waking up between six and seven thirty every weekday and around eight on the weekends and to be honest I really enjoy it. It’s nice getting going early and not being rushed in the morning. I get breakfast with my friends around eight then if I have class, I head there, and if not, I head to the library and get all my work done. It feels really good to be able to go chill in my room in the afternoon and not have to worry about doing anything because I already have it all done.

I also have been using my planner, which for anyone who really knows me is a big change. Well, yeah, I do have ADHD, I’m also just a hot mess in general, so something like a planner has never really been on my radar. In the past few weeks that I’ve used it, though, I definitely have been slightly less overwhelmed. I went ahead and wrote in all my assignments and appointment and stuff for the rest of the semester and when I find out something new, I add it. I even used my extensive highlighter collection to color code it and make it more fun.

Since I have all of my assignments for the upcoming weeks already written down, every night I’m able to write on a little sticky note what I need to do and want to do the next day. I then put this inside my laptop so every time I open it, I’m reminded of what it is I need to do. The other fun thing is when I’m done with the task, I cross it out, which makes me feel quite accomplished like it’s some fun game.

I also have read three books this year. Trust me, if you know me, you know what a hater I’ve always been of reading. Turns out everyone’s right, you really do just need to find the right book. I lowkey look forward to reading now and would choose it over scrolling through TikTok’s for hours on end.

I also want Noah Kahan tickets more than literally anything else I’ve ever wanted. The concert is in Canada, two hours away from my house on the Sunday before I start my summer job, at eight in the morning on Monday, but nothing will stop me from going.