Rain is My Favorite Mood

Lately, everyone around me seems to be grumbling about the rain. The gray skies, the damp shoes, the dreadful walks to classes— it’s all anyone talks about. But while they sigh and reach for umbrellas, I can’t help but smile a little. Rainy days are my absolute favorite.

There’s something about rainy days that have always felt magical to me, (my last name is Rainey, it’s in my DNA to love rainy weather). Growing up, if we heard the thunder rolling in, our doors were open, and we would sit on the porch and watch the rain for hours. It may seem strange, but it was a moment for everyone in my house to be on the same page—gentle and at peace.

Maybe it’s the quiet that comes with it. It’s like the whole world takes a breath and we all agree to just chill out for a bit. I love the moments when I can sit by the window, hear the steady sound of rain tapping on the glass, and let my thoughts wander. It brings a peacefulness that sunny days could never achieve for me.

Rainy days give me an excuse to slow down without feeling guilty. I can stay inside, wrapped in a blanket, with a hot cup of tea warming my hands. There’s no pressure to be extra productive or to go out and do something exciting. The rain is the perfect excuse to do nothing.

Sometimes I’ll watch a movie, other times I’ll read a book, maybe I’ll even clean if I’m feeling a little crazy. No matter what, I’ll find a way to unwind without any outside pressures.

And the chilly weather? That’s the best part. I love being able to throw on an oversized sweatshirt, fuzzy socks, and feel completely cozy while the world outside is cold and damp. There’s something comforting about hearing the rain pour down while you’re tucked away somewhere warm and safe. It feels like being wrapped in a quiet kind of magic. The kind of magic that makes you grateful for the simple things like warmth, stillness, and peacefulness.

I think rainy days remind me to rest. They make me slow down and appreciate the little things— the smell of a candle, the hum of background music, the way the world glistens after a downpour.

People are always talking about chasing sunshine, but I think there’s beauty in gray skies, too. Rainy days make me feel grounded, calm, and a little more in tune with myself.

So, while everyone else is waiting for the weather to clear up, I’ll be over here hoping it rains just a little bit longer.