Like most college students, I’m always moving around.

With clubs, classes and school work, there isn’t always enough time to cook myself three meals a day, and honestly, not everyone has the energy for that every day.

I’ve always been passionate about cooking, so most days, I kind of just whip up whatever I have in the fridge.

Since it’s my first year having a kitchen at school, I’m able to make whatever I want but still on a budget, of course.

Although I don’t meal prep (and I should start), I always have an idea of what meals I want to make that week when I go to the grocery store.

This is just a brief list of essentials that I try to pick up when I’m at the store

Protein

For the most part, I try to get at least one type of protein (two if I know my week isn’t going to be too busy and I have time to cook a lot). I usually go for ground turkey since it’s easier on the stomach, but I also get ground beef, chicken breasts and sometimes Italian sausage or meatballs if I’m feelin’ fancy!

Grains

The 90-second rice packets are actually the most lifesaving food. You can make it into a meal or just have it as is, and it’s super quick. Sometimes, I like to make a quick fried rice with it and add in eggs and frozen veggies.

Breads

I am absolutely obsessed with ciabatta rolls. They’re perfect for quick lunch sandwiches, toast, and hamburger buns. On weeks where I don’t get them, I get tortillas and Mexican shredded cheese to make quick quesadillas with a protein.

Frozen Foods

I’m not huge on buying frozen meals, but frozen dumplings actually have me in a chokehold, and I would eat them all day every day if I could! They are ESSENTIAL to have in the freezer at all times because they’re the quickest meal you can make (and delicious).

Fruits and Veggies

To complete a balanced meal, I always need some sort of fruit or vegetable. My go-to fruits to get are pineapple and apples. I make a quick sautéed apples and oats in the morning if I have time and it’s just the perfect snack with some peanut butter. For veggies, I usually go for carrots, bell peppers and green beans. I cut up the bell peppers and put them in a container so they’re just ready to eat or cook when I need throughout the week.

Something New

Each week, I try to find one new item at the supermarket, whether it’s a new veggie, snack, meal or dip. While still staying on that budget, you can enhance your pallet and try something new and fun! For example, I found these new spicy dill pickle wavy chips at Aldi and my roommates and I are obsessed with them now.

Finding things to cook can be tricky in a pinch, but some of your favorite recipes can be easily made right in your townhouse kitchen!