I’ve taken every Spanish class offered to me from 7th grade to my senior year in high school. I even joined my school’s Spanish Club. The Hispanic culture has always interested me, in 7th grade we learned about Selena Quintanilla Pérez. She was an American singer born on April 16th, 1971, and died on March 31st, 1995. I can remember sitting in my 7th-grade Spanish class learning about her during our music unit and immediately falling in love with her music and her story.

We watched a movie about her called “Selena”. The movie stars Jennifer Lopez as Selena. I would go back to my Spanish teacher’s classroom during my lunch and study halls just so I could rewatch the movie and listen to her music. This went on for weeks; my best friend and I even begged to watch the movie on the last day of school instead of going out to play kickball with the rest of our grade.

Selena was known as the “Queen of Tejano Music” for her significant contributions to both music and fashion. She was a key figure in popularizing the Tejano genre and is recognized as one of the most influential Latin artists of all time. Starting her career with the family band Selena y Los Dinos, she faced early challenges in a male-dominated music scene but rose to fame after winning multiple Tejano Music Awards and even a Grammy Award.

Selena Quintanilla’s shocking and untimely death is still so heartbreaking, even though she was murdered over two decades ago. Selena continues to be an adored figure within the Mexican American community and beyond. Despite her short life, she consistently produced hit songs and undoubtedly possessed the talent to become a global superstar. Selena exuded a remarkable aura of genuine warmth and love, attracting everyone around her. She radiated with a sparkling presence.

Personally, my top 3 favorite songs of hers that everyone should listen to are:

“Bidi Bidi Bom Bom” – Released as the second single from her fourth studio album “Amor Prohibido” in 1994, this song is simply irresistible when it comes to dancing. With its catchy and flirtatious vibe, it serves as an instant mood booster, capturing the exhilaration of a racing heart when experiencing a crush. “Como La Flor” – This song beautifully portrays the pain of losing a loved by comparing it to a withering flower, which, in my opinion, is quite accurate. This single was released in 1992 as part of her album “Entre a Mi Mundo,” which critics praised as her breakthrough album. “El Chico Del Apartamento” This song peaked at #1 on the US Billboard Regional Mexican Digital Songs list, years after Selena was killed. Guess falling in love with the guy next door never stops being relatable.

Though it’s been almost 30 years since Selena passed, her spirit lives on through her music and the movies, shows, and documentaries about her life and success.