The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter.

“Pride and Prejudice” is a classic novel from 1813, written by Jane Austen. There have been multiple adaptations, and while I’m sure many people would disagree with me, the 2005 version staring Kiera Knightly and Matthew Macfadyen is my favorite. I’m planning on rewatching it very soon, it’s the 20th anniversary of the film. Some AMCs are playing it in theaters, and I was so excited, but ours isn’t, so Netflix will have to do.

For those unfamiliar with the story line, it’s a classic enemies to lovers trope. Elizabeth Bennet is one of five sisters, and her mother is looking to get them all married off. Even if it’s to their cousin (it was common at the time, but ew!). Mr. Darcy has money, and of course is broody with women, which leads to Elizabeth hating him, but by the end the misunderstandings are cleared up, and they fall in love. It’s a classic storyline that’s been redone hundreds, if not thousands of times, but this is one of the first. And it was written by a woman!

It explores social class, the importance of marriage in the Regency era, reputation, and the life of young women. There’s scandal, arguments hidden behind social convention, and a weird cousin that’s been made fun of for decades. The interactions between Elizabeth and her family are reflected in modern day because who doesn’t look at their sister for help when someone is being a bit… much? And, of course, there’s a wet shirt scene which we all know and love from other period pieces.

Aside from “Pride and Prejudice”, there’s plenty of other Austen books (mostly romance, of course). There’s the recent adaptation of Emma, which I haven’t seen but have heard great reviews for. There’s “Sense and Sensibility”, which is actually Austen’s first novel, and is similar to “Pride and Prejudice”. The Netflix adaptation of “Persuasion” was fine, but not my favorite.

I read the book a couple of years ago, and since then have loved Jane Austen. I actually read it because of “Bridgerton”. I wanted to see how different Austen’s account of the Regency era would be from the Netflix show, and while it’s different, I still love both. I’m a sucker for a historical romance, what can I say? Neither “Bridgerton” or the film adaptations of “Pride and Prejudice” are completely accurate to the time they’re set in, but P&P is a bit closer, even if it’s less scandalous. And with it being another year before another season of Bridgerton comes out, now is the perfect time to watch “Pride and Prejudice”.