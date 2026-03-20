Press Play on Happiness: My Favorite Feel-Good Songs

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I have many songs that I listen to at various times throughout the day and for different moods. I have songs for when I am sad, mad, happy, and a playlist for when I go to bed at night.

Music is one of the things that I find most therapeutic for me. It can make my day go from the worst to the best with just a few notes. So now, without further ado, here is a list of songs that make my day better every time I hear them.

“Love Grows (Where My Rosemary Goes)” – Edison Lighthouse

This song is an instant mood booster. It is one of my favorite songs and when I listen to it I want to just skip down the sidewalk in the sun. I have loved this song since I was little and when I was little. I would sing the song with my nickname, Jersey Girl, in it, while dreaming of the man of my dreams singing it to me one day like in a fairytale.

“Grateful” – Spencer Sutherland

I just recently discovered this artist and his songs through scrolling through videos on my phone. I love a lot of his songs, but this song is such a good upbeat song that reminds me to be grateful for everything. I especially love the lyrics, “I’m not perfect but I’m grateful and that’s just perfect, and that’s me.”

“Shotgun” – George Ezra

This song is what I think of when I think of a road trip song, under the sun, with the windows down. It’s such a fun song that has a good beat to it that makes me want to roll down the windows and jam in the car.

My favorite memory with this song is when I worked at a summer camp and we would have to drive to work early on Sundays. When we did there would be a bridge, we would cross and one day this song came on as I was looking at the most beautiful sunrise i have ever seen making the moment feel like it was out of a movie.

“Bad Thing (Good Sh*t)” – Walker Hayes

This song is a little bit of a sadder song, but it still makes me happier when I listen to it. It reminds me to be grateful for all the good things I have while I have them because you never know when they will be gone.

“Better Class of Losers” – Randy Travis

I love this song for a lot of reasons, but the biggest one is that I just love Randy Travis’s music. I love his voice when he sings, and I love the messages that a lot of his songs tell. The message that get from this song is that not always is everyone happier being richer and that it’s okay to not want to live a lavish life.

These are some songs that make my day better when I listen to them for various reasons. If you listen to them, I hope they can make your day a little happier too because I feel like everybody needs some music they can turn to that brightens their day.