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SBU | Culture > Entertainment

Press Play on Happiness: My Favorite Feel-Good Songs

Jersey Gamet Student Contributor, St. Bonaventure University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I have many songs that I listen to at various times throughout the day and for different moods. I have songs for when I am sad, mad, happy, and a playlist for when I go to bed at night.  

Music is one of the things that I find most therapeutic for me. It can make my day go from the worst to the best with just a few notes. So now, without further ado, here is a list of songs that make my day better every time I hear them.  

“Love Grows (Where My Rosemary Goes)” – Edison Lighthouse  

This song is an instant mood booster. It is one of my favorite songs and when I listen to it I want to just skip down the sidewalk in the sun. I have loved this song since I was little and when I was little. I would sing the song with my nickname, Jersey Girl, in it, while dreaming of the man of my dreams singing it to me one day like in a fairytale.  

“Grateful” – Spencer Sutherland  

I just recently discovered this artist and his songs through scrolling through videos on my phone. I love a lot of his songs, but this song is such a good upbeat song that reminds me to be grateful for everything. I especially love the lyrics, “I’m not perfect but I’m grateful and that’s just perfect, and that’s me.”  

“Shotgun” – George Ezra  

This song is what I think of when I think of a road trip song, under the sun, with the windows down. It’s such a fun song that has a good beat to it that makes me want to roll down the windows and jam in the car.  

My favorite memory with this song is when I worked at a summer camp and we would have to drive to work early on Sundays. When we did there would be a bridge, we would cross and one day this song came on as I was looking at the most beautiful sunrise i have ever seen making the moment feel like it was out of a movie.  

“Bad Thing (Good Sh*t)” – Walker Hayes  

This song is a little bit of a sadder song, but it still makes me happier when I listen to it. It reminds me to be grateful for all the good things I have while I have them because you never know when they will be gone.  

“Better Class of Losers” – Randy Travis  

I love this song for a lot of reasons, but the biggest one is that I just love Randy Travis’s music. I love his voice when he sings, and I love the messages that a lot of his songs tell. The message that get from this song is that not always is everyone happier being richer and that it’s okay to not want to live a lavish life.  

These are some songs that make my day better when I listen to them for various reasons. If you listen to them, I hope they can make your day a little happier too because I feel like everybody needs some music they can turn to that brightens their day.  

Jersey Gamet

SBU '29

Jersey Gamet is a student contributor to Her Campus at St. Bonaventure University. She is from Port Allegany, Pennsylvania and is excited for her first semester publishing articles for Her Campus. She is intending to write about things from her life and experiences she has had.

Jersey is a Freshman at St. Bonaventure University majoring in Early Childhood, Childhood, and Inclusive Education with a concentration in English. Aside from being involved in Her Campus she is also involved in Book Club, Latin American Student Organization, WSBU the Buzz, Theatre, Ladies in Faith Together, Empower, and Bible Study.

When Jersey is not in class or at a club meeting she enjoys reading, music, and watching movies. She also especially loves musicals with her favorite being Sound of Music. She also loves being outside with nature, camping with her family, and collecting stamps with her Grandma.