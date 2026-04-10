Post-Winter Recovery

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Is it just me, or has this winter has felt incredibly long?! But at last, the temperature is warming up (well, a little). That means more hope and joy can arrive, at least for me. It’s like winter froze my brain, I could not think straight. Honestly, still can’t, but that could for sure be stress. But the sun is shining, taking walks is possible without freezing your fingers off, the birds are finally singing again…it’s nice to see color returning to the world after months and months of snow and cold. The winter can suck for mental welfare, and energy, at least from my experience. So, it’s time to start appreciating the springtime blooms, feel that spring air. I don’t know, something about how the outdoor air smells in spring is comforting.

Winter this year felt rough, biting cold, piles and piles of snow, ice leaving you slipping everywhere. Winter felt so vicious, and it left me with less motivation, energy, and joy. Didn’t want to do anything, just hide in my room and doom watch YouTube, eat sweet foods just for that sweet, sweet instant of sugary glee. This is all something I’m trying to get out of the habit of now, my mental health was already pretty bad this winter. I didn’t do the things that made me happy as often, like drawing, writing and listening to music. The ideas, motivation, and inspiration just haven’t been flowing in my mind. I’ve begun thinking quite poorly about my writing, questioning if I’m really cut out to be a writer or author—and sometimes it feels like no one has my back, that there’s no one encouraging me. I know it’s not totally true, but self-doubts and comparisons are hard to fight alone.

But perhaps if I reflect and wander in the springtime blooms, maybe I’ll start to feel better. I have to let myself see the beauty in things again and let my raging tornado of thoughts go still. The storm’s been raging so fast lately that I can’t feel the peace I’ve let myself feel before. I don’t know…Spring is a time of new beginnings, isn’t it? Perhaps I should take note of that and try to let myself feel refreshed and new. Maybe I should start small by grabbing my headphones instead of the remote for the smart TV. That is, of course, unless I play my music on that. Spring is here again, and now we can let ourselves bloom with the flowers.