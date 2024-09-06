The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This past year and especially over the summer pop music has been on the rise. The internet has been going wild over these new singers and has been loving all of their music. The pop music industry has been a world full of success and doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon.



Sabrina Carpenter

Many may recognize Sabrina from Disney’s hit show Girl Meets World, but most recently from her hit songs. At the end of August she released her album Short N’ Sweet which consisted of 12 songs – some which are blowing up all over Tik Tok and Instagram. The 25-year-old was born in Quakertown, PA, and started off her career with acting before her interest in music came along.

Tate McRae

Over the past couple of years, Tate McRae has been on the rise. Many may even say that she is the “new Brittney Spears”. Before her music career took off Tate McRae spent much of her childhood and teenage years as a competitive dancer. Tate is 21 years old and was born in Calgary, Canada where she spent many years training and competing as a dancer. Eventually, she gained her popularity from the American reality TV show, So You Think You Can Dance. People all around the world are amazed by Tate and not only her singing, but her performance as a pop star today.

Charli XCX

Brat summer is officially over, but Charli XCX’s career is not. This summer Charli XCX released her album, “Brat”. Not only has this album been swarming the internet, but the word brat has become a phrase that everybody around the world has been saying. The word that usually has a negative connotation actually has become a cool adjective that means “confident” or “bold”. The album itself has 15 songs and falls under the electro/dance category. Her song, “Apple” has become such a hit on Tik Tok that creator, Kelley Heyer has created a viral dance to go along with it.

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish is a very popular artist that almost everybody is aware of today. When Billie was about 13, her and her brother Finneas started writing songs together and creating music that they never thought would make them who they are today. Between the sibling duo they have a total of 19 Grammy awards. Fast forward to today it has been 4 months since the release of Billie’s most recent album, “Hit Me Hard and Soft”. The album has 10 songs total and was a popular hit especially for her fans that have been following her since day 1. It is clear that both Billie and her older brother Finneas work hard with the production of their music and do not plan to stop anytime soon.