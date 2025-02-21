Pisces Season Upon Us

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter.

I have complex views on astrology.

Half of me thinks it’s all a myth. It would be impossible to make such sweeping generalizations about someone based on their birth date, right?

The other half of me could see some truth behind the mystic. My horoscope app is rarely wrong. I am often impressed (and equally spooked) that it can predict my days and situations so closely. I read my horoscope each morning with my coffee as a fun, carefree ritual. I take everything with a grain of salt, and I never make decisions based on a horoscope.

I was born on March 5, making me a Pisces. Each astrology sign has a “season”, and if your birthdate falls in that season, you take on that astrological sign at birth. Pisces season is typically Feb. 19- March 20 each calendar year. Pisces is the 12th and final sign of the zodiac.

As we begin Pisces season and inch closer to my birthday (21 years old, woohoo!) I wanted to dive deeper into what it truly means to be a Pisces. I have had strangers tell me that I am a “complete Pisces”. I used to wonder, is that a compliment or an insult? It depends on the tone of the person saying that statement, but I have learned it’s almost always positive.

Pisces are represented as fish, which also parallels that they are a water sign. Water signs include Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces. These signs are known to be sensitive and deeply intuitive.

famous Pisces:

Some famous Pisces include Rihanna, Justin Bieber, Albert Einstein, Olivia Rodrigo, and Steph Curry.

what are Pisces most known for?

Well, a lot of things. But here’s a few of the big ones.

1.) ruled by emotion (and empathy)

Pisces are known to possess a dreamy, romantic nature in which emotions take center stage. Pisces feel more deeply than most, including emotions that are not their own.

2.) fantasy versus reality

Pisces like to daydream and are known to blur the line between fantasy and reality. While this is beautiful, Pisces must remember to stay grounded in the present moment.

3.) They love love

Pisces love the emotion (and art) of love. They are particularly drawn to classic, timeless love. In an era of situationships, Tinder, and casual relationships, Pisces tend to desire the opposite. They want to be romanced and swept away.

4.) Boundaries!

One of the primary Pisces’ downfalls is that this sign may struggle to set boundaries. They can lose themselves in others and their friends, family, or partner’s emotions and conflicts. Though this can be a common point of weakness for Pisces, it can be a catalyst for self-growth and discovery.

the takeaway?

Astrology can be a fun path to deeper self-connection. It can be as much or as little a part of your life as you choose. I take all my astrological advice with a grain of salt, but I do think it is fun to indulge in- especially around your birthday. To all the Pisces reading, cheers to your season!