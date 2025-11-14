The Places I’ll Go

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’ve never felt like I’m at home anywhere I’ve lived. Sure, Buffalo will always be the place I grew up, but do I really want to stay in the same city for my entire life? I love Bonaventure, but once my time is up, I will be on the first ride out of here. So, since I’ve been thinking of what I should do when I’m done with college, here is a list of five places I think I could see myself living when I graduate.

1. New York City, NY

I LOVE NYC. Now, maybe I can’t see myself living there when I’m old or raising a family, but my 20s or 30s in New York City? Sign me up.

I’d never get bored. There’s too much to do there! I’ve been to NYC, I think, four times, and I’ve only scratched the surface of what there is to do. Granted, I would have a full-time job and a million other obligations to do if I lived there, but there is always time for a Saturday at a museum, or a random walk to go get a drink at a new cafe.

2. Fairbanks, Alaska

Hear me out: Mountains, moose(meese?), the snow, AND Northern Lights. Sounds like Heaven. This is by far the most random place on my list, but something is pulling me to do a complete 180 in my life and start fresh. I’ve also seen A LOT of TikToks recently romanticizing life in Alaska, and I fear I’ve fallen into the trap.

3. Charleston, SC

My dad moved to Charleston post-grad, and I have always wanted to follow in his footsteps there. He loved it, and honestly, I can see why. I am such a sun girl (contrary to this list, I know), and Charleston feels like a ray of sunshine in a city. Rainbow Row is quite literally the prettiest street that has ever come across my Pinterest Feed, and I’d love nothing more than to wake up every day to that view.

4. Centennial, Co

My aunt and uncle lived in Centennial for a couple of years when I was in high school, and we went on a ski trip to visit them when I was a junior. That trip is in my top 3 vacations I’ve EVER been on. Centennial is a suburb about 30 minutes away from Denver, and probably an hour or two away from some of the best slopes in the country. I don’t think I’d want to live right in Denver, but Centennial seems like the best of all worlds.

P.S. Mellow Mushroom in Downtown Denver is HANDS DOWN some of THE BEST PIZZA that has ever graced my pizza-loving taste buds.

5. Nowheresville, USA

The final place is kind of really different from the rest. I’d love to move to the middle of the woods and live in a log cabin. Couldn’t tell you why, to be honest, but whenever I really want a change of pace, there is nothing I’d love more than a log cabin, a wood fire, a good book, and a big mug of hot apple cider.

My list could go on for a while longer, but I’ll stop there. I don’t know where I’ll end up, and I honestly might make it through my entire list before I decide. I should probably invest in stock in moving boxes, though.

P.P.S. Sorry, Mom, I know all of these places are pretty far from home. But it gives you an excuse for a vacation!