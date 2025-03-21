The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“Invisible String” from Taylor Swift’s “Folklore” album has been on repeat in my head for weeks. Even though this song is oh-so catchy, it also holds a lot of meaning to me. Just last year, I had my own invisible string experience.

The Invisible String Theory is similar to the Red String Theory if you’re more familiar with that. The Invisible String Theory is based on destiny and fate. It is the idea that two people are connected by an invisible string and will find each other eventually. This is most commonly associated with romantic relationships.

My invisible string didn’t lead to a romantic relationship. It led me to a beautiful friendship. In my eyes, that’s better.

Last spring semester, I took a required class for one of my majors, but it is a common elective for other students. After class started, I noticed a girl with bright pink hair out of the corner of my eye during introductions. I knew the pink hair from somewhere, but I just couldn’t put my finger on it.

I got to know this girl a little more over time through partner work in the class. I found out that her name was Abbey and that she grew up in the town over from me. My questions about where I knew her from specifically still weren’t answered. I still got this familiar feeling from her, and I needed to find out how I knew her.

So, I did some light Instagram stalking (sorry, Abbey) after she accepted my follow request. That’s when I figured out how I knew her, and it started to make sense. I was so drawn to her pink hair because I had spent the summer after my senior year of high school staring at it in photos.

There’s a picture of my friend and I from graduation. It’s a little off-center, but it’s still a nice photo. What my parents did catch in the photo, besides my friend and me, was this girl with flowing, pink hair. Her face isn’t in the picture, so I didn’t think much of it. A year and a half later, I found out that the faceless girl with the pink hair was Abbey.

Then, it all just clicked. Abbey and I were meant to be in each other’s lives for a reason. There isn’t a day that goes by that I’m not grateful for our friendship.

Abbey and I didn’t become true friends until last semester. We had another class together, and we would just catch up before and after. She’s also a Her Campus member, so we’d talk about that too. Now, Abbey and I are close friends. We talk all the time, have potential plans to live with each other next year, and even have concert tickets together for this summer — we’re coming for you Big Time Rush.

Before meeting Abbey, I didn’t believe in the Invisible String Theory. Now, I wait for everyone I know to meet their invisible string person.