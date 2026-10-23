Pink Fever

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

So I think I finally picked a favorite color.

I never thought of myself as one of those girls who “hated pink” growing up. I just … never thought of it. There were so many other cool colors- and, okay, maybe in that regard I thought liking “cool” colors would make me cool – I just couldn’t decide. For a while, I used to say my favorite color was black because it went with everything (I still like it but not as a personality color!). I also just love color combinations like coral and yellow, red and blue, or turquoise and black.

Lately, however, I’ve just loved pink everything. My water bottle is pink. My keychain is pink. My calculator is pink. I’m wearing a pink crewneck as I’m writing this. I don’t know how it happened exactly. It wasn’t like I just woke up one day and decided that pink would be my new favorite color. I think it was a gradual process that finally settled in this past year.

Maybe what helped was the fact that I was in a musical this past summer. My character in the musical was a very stereotypical girly, bubbly, pink-loving person. So, whether I wanted it or not, pink became my personality. That’s where I think it all started. Just having to act as a pink girly made it stick.

Honestly though, I’m really glad I’ve picked a color, whether or not that’s temporary. I just love having a theme to things now; it makes me feel more organized. Seasonal colors and aesthetics are so fun, but what about the rest of the year? Now I have something to fill in the void.

I’ve also noticed so many pretty pink things in nature, things I’ve come to appreciate more and more: Sunrises, sunsets, flowers, even some animals like flamingos and certain kinds of fish.

One thing I wanted to specify is that while I love pink, that does not include rose gold. I love both silver and gold jewelry, but rose gold is that weird middle ground that doesn’t match with anything unless EVERYTHING else is also that color. It’s pretty, but definitely not my first choice when it comes to jewelry, my phone case, or anything else.

Lastly, pink isn’t just a color; it’s an emotion. It’s being happy to be with your friends, getting a good grade, or taking a walk on a beautiful day. I think that’s also what clicked for me and for so many others.