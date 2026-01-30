Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Pink balloon hearts image for valentines day
Pink balloon hearts image for valentines day
Photo by Monstera from Pexels
SBU | Culture

Pink

Lindsay Whitaker Student Contributor, St. Bonaventure University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I have always loved pink. For as long as I can remember, it has been my favorite color. I love everything pink. When I was little, I had a pink backpack, and my room was a pink and blue theme. Whenever I made string bracelets in the summer, I would choose pink, purple, and blue string. I was always told that I would grow out of it, but that has not happened yet. Now, I am 20 years old, and I’m a sophomore in college, and I still love pink.

If you know me, you know that I love pink. My water bottle, phone case, and most of the things that I own are pink. My room is a pink, blue, and gray theme. Whenever I get to choose the color for anything, I immediately choose pink without hesitation.

My mom always tells me not to choose pink for everything because I might not like it when I get older. When I was purchasing items for my freshman dorm room a year and a half ago, I kept choosing pink items. My mom kept telling me not to, because I would have the items that I was purchasing for years, and I might not want a pink blanket or comforter post-grad. However, I am now almost halfway through college, and pink is still my favorite color.

Pink for me is more than the color—it is a way for me to express myself. It symbolizes girlhood, summer, and happiness. I love the warmth, tanning, strawberry acai lemonade refreshers from Starbucks, strawberries, swimming, and all summer things.

When I was little, I loved Barbie. I had a bin full of Barbie dolls, I had the pink Barbie camper, a dollhouse, and I loved to watch “Barbie Life in the Dreamhouse”. I would play with Barbie, Ken, Skipper, Stacie, and Chelsea with the camper for hours in my basement. Now, whenever I think of Barbie, I think of hot pink, and it brings me back to my childhood.

I don’t remember where my love for pink came from. I just remember that for as long as I can remember, pink has been my favorite color. When I was little, I liked hot pink, and during my early teen years, it was rose gold. During high school, I liked blush pink, and now I like light pink. Pink has been my favorite color for as long as I can remember, and it will probably be my favorite color for a long time.

Lindsay Whitaker

SBU '28

Lindsay Whitaker is from Rochester NY and is a member of the St. Bonaventure University Her Campus chapter. Lindsay is excited to write about self-care, fashion, and pop culture. She is also excited to write and meet all of the other girls in this chapter.

Lindsay is currently a sophomore majoring in marketing, and she has joined other clubs such as the American Marketing Association, club tennis, and the dance team.

In her free time, Lindsay enjoys watching shows, hanging out with friends, and playing tennis. She has also been working with kids for years, and she works as a camp counselor during the summer. She also loves to shop, and hang out with her family.