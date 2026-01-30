This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I have always loved pink. For as long as I can remember, it has been my favorite color. I love everything pink. When I was little, I had a pink backpack, and my room was a pink and blue theme. Whenever I made string bracelets in the summer, I would choose pink, purple, and blue string. I was always told that I would grow out of it, but that has not happened yet. Now, I am 20 years old, and I’m a sophomore in college, and I still love pink.

If you know me, you know that I love pink. My water bottle, phone case, and most of the things that I own are pink. My room is a pink, blue, and gray theme. Whenever I get to choose the color for anything, I immediately choose pink without hesitation.

My mom always tells me not to choose pink for everything because I might not like it when I get older. When I was purchasing items for my freshman dorm room a year and a half ago, I kept choosing pink items. My mom kept telling me not to, because I would have the items that I was purchasing for years, and I might not want a pink blanket or comforter post-grad. However, I am now almost halfway through college, and pink is still my favorite color.

Pink for me is more than the color—it is a way for me to express myself. It symbolizes girlhood, summer, and happiness. I love the warmth, tanning, strawberry acai lemonade refreshers from Starbucks, strawberries, swimming, and all summer things.

When I was little, I loved Barbie. I had a bin full of Barbie dolls, I had the pink Barbie camper, a dollhouse, and I loved to watch “Barbie Life in the Dreamhouse”. I would play with Barbie, Ken, Skipper, Stacie, and Chelsea with the camper for hours in my basement. Now, whenever I think of Barbie, I think of hot pink, and it brings me back to my childhood.

I don’t remember where my love for pink came from. I just remember that for as long as I can remember, pink has been my favorite color. When I was little, I liked hot pink, and during my early teen years, it was rose gold. During high school, I liked blush pink, and now I like light pink. Pink has been my favorite color for as long as I can remember, and it will probably be my favorite color for a long time.