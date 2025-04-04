The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter.

I love my friends eternally. Some days I spend so much time sitting in awe of how incredible friendship can be, which I did a lot this week for reasons unbeknownst to me.

Maybe it’s my luteal phase, but I have been extra sappy about my friends recently.

So compiled here is a list of the aspects of friendship that I consider to be PEAK friendship. Little or big, pivotal or seemingly fleeting, all incredibly important to me.

1. adopting each other’s language

Nothing makes me feel more appreciative of how often I see a person than when I catch either of us saying something that the other says routinely.

It is easy to feel incredibly heard when someone has listened to you to the extent that your silly word choices or favorite sayings have manifested themselves into their daily vocabulary.

2. The never-ending jokes

You know the joke is good when you’re literally gasping for air in a way that feels nearly fatal.

The moments where your friend just keeps adding onto whatever joke you guys started until you feel a literal six-pack coming in, PURE BLISS.

3. “They’re playing your song!”

I am notorious for hunting my friends down, sending them video evidence, or even just a quick message when one of their favorite songs is playing, and I love it when they do the same thing for me.

Music was created to translate into the most beautiful things, including being so intricately linked to someone that the music becomes THEIRS.

4. Just be.

Sometimes, my favorite moments with my friends have just been us lying in silence all watching TikTok or something stupid.

Sure, we are not doing something crazy stimulating or exciting, but we are enjoying each other’s presence, which is sometimes all I need.

In truth, sometimes it is about loving someone enough to want to just BE together.

5. Unspoken language

The dubious side eyes make it KNOWN to the two of you that you will be discussing something later.

The turning around in class just to give a little silent giggle of acknowledgment when you know it is something they probably thought was funny.

Nudging them when an outside voice says something that perfectly describes how you feel about them.

All the unspoken things that just make perfect sense to you guys and only you guys.

6. inner voices

I often hear my friends’ voices in my head when I am reading their messages, which makes their stories one thousand times better.

Sometimes I can even hear them telling me not to do something or encouraging me.

Other people would never be able to take up such space in my mind.

7. “I just know.”

Being able to instantly tell something is off, or that they need something, or even just understanding exactly what they are saying when no one else gets it.

All moments where you JUST KNOW them and can proudly say it. Just as amazing when they know you all the same.

8. “This is so us”

Yes, please tell me about why we are the benches in the park we are at or the cats in this Instagram meme.

Please play me a song that you think is SO US.

Because whatever is SOOOO us, also automatically happens to be my favorite thing on the planet.

9. “Text me when you get home”

Yes, you expect it from family or romantic partners, but it is even more special when it is coming from a friend.

Knowing they don’t reside in the automatic realm of checking up on your safety and location, but still going out of their way to care, is pretty cool.

10. Oddly specific, perhaps oddly summoned memories

Sometimes I see a very specific niche inanimate object, and I am instantly teleported back to a particular night with one of my best friends.

I’m trying to fall asleep and then start randomly laughing about a joke that was made hours prior.

Any moment where the memory just inserts itself as though the inner workings of your brain require its presence, sums up all the love and appreciation you feel for a person so fluently.

To be loved is to be known, seen, and understood.

So grateful for the wonderful friends I have.