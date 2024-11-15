The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter.

“Outer Banks” released the last part of season four last week, and it completely threw me for a loop. I have never been so thrown off a show than I was with this new season. However, with that being said, this season was not my favorite. There were so many unexpected plot twists with this season, and even though I liked some of them, most of them left me with more questions than answers.

If you have never seen “Outer Banks”, I highly recommend watching it. I watched this show when it first came out in 2020, and it has been one of my favorite shows ever since. I love the characters and the plot. The main characters include Sarah, John B., J.J., Kiara, Cleo, and Pope. My favorite character is Sarah, and even though I didn’t like her in the first few seasons, she is my favorite character now.

This part starts off with the Pogue’s being threatened out of their house by a change in zoning on the island. They are then sent to the courthouse for a ruling of if they get to keep the house. The court ends up ruling that the zoning will change, and everyone in the courtroom argues against it. J.J. then gets out of his seat, and he gets into a fight with the police. He gets arrested, and his friends break the police car’s window. They all make a run for it except for Pope who gets arrested for pushing a cop. J.J. then proceeds to run into town and break the window of every store in town, causing a commotion. These actions make him become a wanted person, and the police search for him for the rest of the season. Later when the rest of them go into town to try and find him, Sarah goes to the pharmacy where she finds out that she is pregnant with John B.’s child.

The show concludes with J.J. finding the blue crown, and when he finds it, his biological father stabs him with a knife. This show ended in the most gut wrenching, heartbreaking way possible.

This show had so many twists and turns to it. Every season left me wanting to watch it again. It is filled with romance, action, drama, and more. It is a high action show, and I highly recommend watching it. Even though I didn’t like the ending, this is still one of my favorite shows.