This past weekend, my roommates and I decided to maximize our time and do all of the things we wanted to cross off our list, or not be left undone.

After careful collaboration, we decided on our 100 most anticipated things to do before we wave goodbye to our baby pink house for the very last time.

While we made the list, I shed a few tears, and some specific tasks of the hundred we compiled stuck out to me. Here’s some of the hundred things we compiled that I just can’t wait to do.

#1 . Go to Twist and Shake

As winters at Bonaventure seem to last forever, the spring and summer weather is a welcome refresh for many students on campus. One of the indicators that it’s time to roam around the trail and tan on the lawn is when the lights at Twist and Shake come on. Just a brisk walk away from campus, the little ice cream stand has some of the best soft serve and picnic tables to just sit and chat. I cannot wait to walk the trail and magically end up there again!

#2 . GO TO FLORIDA!

Now that we are seniors, we are now going on spring break. Now, if you’ve been keeping up with my articles, first off, heyyyyyy…second off, our Great Wolf Lodge trip has been…adjusted? Updated some would say! We are now going to Surfside, Florida! We are so excited to make our departure into the warm weather with beaches, pools, and some fun little drinks! Being able to escape the cold monotony of snow, ice, and slush with my roommates for a week is going to reinvigorate us for the rest of the semester.

#3 . Tan in our backyard

One of the best qualities of Pink, in my opinion, is our own backyard and porch. It’s safe to speak for my roommates as well as myself that we are all sun people, little plants even. We love to be outdoors when the sun’s rays begin to shine through the windows, but we love actually being outside even more. Gone are the days of being embarrassed to lay out and tan on the lawn outside my townhouse. I cannot wait to bring my speaker outside, lay out on a towel, and waste the day away.

It’s so special to be able to share what you love with who you love, and boy, do I love that pinkish hue that we all give off when we’re together.