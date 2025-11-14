Ode To My Future Daughter

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Somewhere, deep in my heart, I know that my life’s purpose is to be a mother to a daughter. The love that is held in my heart is made to be given to a daughter. Since I was a little girl, I saw how much my mom loved having me and my sisters. She loves us so much, and I know that she was meant to have daughters. Growing up, being surrounded by motherhood and sisterhood, I know that my heart is made to love a baby girl one day.

There are so many things that excite me about being a mother. Though I know I won’t get to experience motherhood for quite some time, I can almost feel the love that I have for my future baby. There is a certain maternal feeling that resides within me that is just waiting to have a place to go.

There are so many things that I want my daughter to know. And when I finally meet her, I want her to know that I have been thinking about her all my life. I want her to know that she is a dream come true. So, to my future daughter,

For right now, I’ll call you Lizzie. Not Elizabeth. Elizabeth feels too formal. I want your name to reflect the care-free nature of life. I will show you all the wonderful things that life has to offer. I’ll take you on adventures that you’ll never forget. I promise to fill your heart with memories that you can cherish for the rest of your life.

I will always be there for you. There will never be a time when you can’t come to your mom. I promise to listen without judgment and help you through whatever life may bring you. I want you to know that even though there are so many things out in the world that can hurt you, your mom will never be one of them. People come and go, but I will always be a constant in your life.

I know that we’re going to be best friends. I dream about how I’m going to spend my days with you. Mall trips, lunch dates, vacations. I can’t wait to do it all with you. Lizzie, you hold the number one place in my heart. You are my daughter, but you’re my best friend.

When it comes down to it, it will always be you and me. Think Lorelai and Rory Gilmore. (Don’t worry, we will watch Gilmore Girls together.) Things get hard, and we will bump heads occasionally. But my love is unconditional. Nothing that we could ever argue about could ever make me love you any less. At the end of the day, you’re still my Lizzie, and I’m still your mom.

Lizzie, there’s a hole in my heart that will remain empty until I finally get to meet you. Whenever that may be, I know the timing will be perfect.