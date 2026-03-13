Obsessed Doesn’t Even Cover It

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I have the bad habit of being consumed by a new favorite song, movie, or show. I fear I can’t just enjoy something on a regular level. For some reason, it becomes the only thing I think about, the bane of my existence, truly.

Each time I hear a new song I like, I replay it about a hundred times, or until I can function like a regular person, and not feel like it’s the only song I want to listen to. If you follow my TikTok, you can tell right away when I find a new obsession. My TikTok reposts are filled with clips, edits, and audios from either the show or movie I just watched. The worst ones in a while are Bridgerton, Heated Rivalry, and Wuthering Heights 2026.

I absolutely loved the new season of Bridgerton, but I am still not over season two. The newest season was better than I hoped for, of course of a story of yearning and beautiful monologues. Kate and Anthony’s season, however, was a work of art, and I find myself going back and rewatching whenever I have time. I’ve watched the show since season one came out and love a good edit of each of the characters, but for some reason, I can’t shake season two’s hold on me.

If you’re on social media, you’ve probably also seen people raving about these things. I wish I could say I enjoyed Heated Rivalry in a normal sense, but realistically, I have watched episode five at least ten times at this point. My best friend and I send edits back and forth nearly every day since we first watched in December. I have a playlist of the soundtrack that I listen to religiously, titled “Addicted.”

In my head, every black and yellow hockey jersey is immediately Ilya, and every red, white, and blue is obviously Shane, regardless of what team the sports jersey actually represents.

My algorithm on all of my social media platforms is tailored to show me every single interview of Connor Storie, who plays Ilya in Heated Rivalry, or Hudson Williams, who plays Shane. I can’t escape them, and honestly, I don’t want to.

For some reason, all it took was six episodes to get me hooked.

I watched Wuthering Heights about a week after it was released and have been begging my roommate to watch it so we can talk about it. My sister and I have gone back and forth about how much we loved the movie and some of our favorite scenes. I made my boyfriend watch it with me in theaters, and neither one of us had read the book or knew too much about the story.

Life-changing, to me at least.

That may be a dramatic smidge, but the chokehold this movie had on me is unreal. Lowkey movie of devastation and despair though, and I did in fact leave the theater crying. To no surprise, my TikTok reposts in the days following my first watch are back-to-back edits of the movie.

My Instagram notes have been different songs from the movie almost every other day, and the soundtrack by Charli XCX is already in my top albums of the year.

Was the movie really that good? In my head, absolutely, but I know that’s controversial to those who have read the book first. My sister and I loved it so much that we each now have a hard copy of the book that we are going to start reading and make a mini book club for.

To anyone else, I know this sounds insane. Unfortunately, I’ve always been like this. If you knew me during my twilight phase, you would know this is lightwork compared to that. I’m talking posters, physical copies of all of the books and movies, jewelry, playlists, outfits, there was nothing in my life that didn’t somehow connect to Twilight.

I don’t think I would call myself a “super-fan” or anything like that, but just a girl who, unfortunately, one watch is never enough for me. Maybe just dramatic, maybe obsessed. If you see my TikTok flooded with edits again next week… just know I’ve found my next new favorite.