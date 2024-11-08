The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Growing up my family has always been solid, my rock, my anchor in life. Now when I say family, I don’t entirely mean blood relatives, I mean my closest friends as well.

Sunday dinners are an every week thing in my household. This started between my mother and her best friend, Dee, one of those friends who is family, as a simple way to meal prep for their work weeks ahead. But it turned into so much more than that.

Every week, they will attempt a new recipe or perfect an old one for them, my brother, and I. At the end, they will split it up and package it for their lunch at work. It was simply just the four of us hanging out and having a good home cooked meal. But over the years we have begun adding new people and subtracting some old ones.

Boyfriends and friends of mine have come and gone. Girlfriends and friends of my brother have come and gone. Close friends have gone in and out, showing their faces every now and again for a meal. But the thing that has never changed is the four of us and it has always been something I’ve loved and looked forward to each week.

Sunday dinners have always been more than just a meal. It’s a way for us to catch up with each other’s lives. A way for us to just sit and enjoy each other’s company. It’s probably what I miss most about home.

The number of conversations held at the table isn’t countable. Whether we are laughing over something my brother said or did, or my mom, her friend, and I having a heart to heart, there is always a conversation being had when we are all together. I miss those conversations.

Even in the summer, our Sunday dinners transition to full days at the pool with my mom working the grill for dinner, and then a nice fire under the stars. These are my favorites. The Sunday Funday is endless in the summer. They turn into weekday gatherings and big parties for everyone to come enjoy our time together.

Some of my favorite memories are those times out by the pool or by the fire. I can’t help but smile at all the times I’ve had with my mom, Dee, and my brother even if the memories aren’t the happiest ones.

This is one of those traditions I plan to continue in my future. I already partly am here at college. Dinners and lunches are spent with my friend group, and evenings in my dorm are filled with the laughter of the girls hanging out, doing homework, and watching TV. It’s my favorite way to spend my time. With the ones I love.

So no, it’s not just a family meal in my eyes. It’s the best memories I have growing up. The people who keep me grounded surrounding me with support and love.