I’ve always had a difficult time grasping the concept that things will always get better even when it doesn’t feel like it. When something is going wrong how can it be possible that something good will eventually follow?

Recently, I’ve been having a very challenging time in college and am typically found at night asking myself if I’m really in the right place and if this is where I’m meant to be. I still have no answers and it’s painful. I’ve slowly been getting out of bed later, disregarding making my bed, and leaving my room for the sole purposes of going to class or getting food to eat.

This rainy season has had me questioning if college is supposed to feel this way. I see my peers with giant groups of friends, enjoying college and having a great time; so why can’t I?

My roommate and I have very similar feelings towards school and after many heartfelt conversations, I’ve realized that it’s okay to be in a rainy season. Now don’t get me wrong, there are aspects of college that have been very enjoyable. Living with my best friend and having the freedom and independence to live my life however I want to have made me discover a lot about myself. But for me there is still something missing.

I’ve been struggling with putting this feeling into words due to not wanting to spew negativity, but the truth is that this is a normal season that many people go through. Nothing will always be perfect. That’s life. But nothing will always be terrible as well. The hard things that we go through will without fail, bring better circumstances in the future.

Think about flowers. They can’t bloom without the rain. There could be an extremely stormy day for the sole purpose of blooming flowers when the morning comes. As much as the rain seems terrible – and in the moment it was – it actually helped the flowers bloom, which they couldn’t without.

We are just like flowers. We can’t bloom without the rain either. Except our rain isn’t the physical rain that effects flowers, our rain is the tough times we go through. If we don’t experience these times, there will never be an opportunity to come out the other side. We will never bloom and therefore we will never experience the beauty life has to offer.

As I travel through college during a time of questioning and confusion, there is one thing I know for certain. No rain, no flowers. Without the rainy times, there would be no chance for the flowers to come.