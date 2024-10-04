No Need To Be A Basic Witch

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every year, spooky season rolls around, and college kids struggle to find a Halloween costume. Most college students can’t afford to go to the store and pick up a costume that’s $50 or more. Also, it’s hard to find a costume for cheap that won’t fall apart within the first few minutes of wearing it. It can also be difficult to find a costume that’s appropriate for the weather and not the same as everyone else’s. Below, I will give you some tips and tricks to find that perfect costume and some costume ideas!

1. Find pieces in your friend’s closet or local thrift store

Borrowing pieces from your friends (with their permission, of course) or buying them for cheap is a great option to put together a Halloween costume. Most thrift stores have a wide range of clothing, which can help you find the perfect pieces to create your costume. Looking through the racks at the store could even give you inspiration for what to dress up as. If you don’t want to keep what you bought after you use it for Halloween, you could give it to a friend so it doesn’t end up unused.

2. D.I.Y. A COSTUME WITH PIECES ALREADY IN YOUR CLOSET

You might already have old clothes that you don’t wear anymore that could be great for a Halloween costume. Cutting up, dyeing or rhinestoning an old dress or shirt could be all that you need to make the perfect outfit. Most costumes require only a basic outfit and then accessories to enhance it. This option could cost you a few dollars, but it won’t break the bank.

3. Dress up as a sonny angel

If you don’t know what a Sonny Angel is, it’s a set of Japanese blind box figurines. Dressing up as one is an easy idea for a costume that isn’t too expensive. All you need is a nude colored dress, an animal or fruit themed cap and some accessories if you’d like.

4. Dress up as betty boop

Another unique idea would be to dress up as Betty Boop. For this, you would need gel to style your hair, a short, red dress, gold hoop earrings, a red garter and red heels. You could also style your makeup to look like her.

5. Dress up as your favorite celebrity

Dressing up as your favorite celebrity is another cool idea. You could be whoever you want to be for that night. You also have the freedom to dress however you think they would dress and you don’t need to follow a certain outfit of theirs unless you want to. A few celebrities that you could be are Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, Britney Spears, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift or Arianna Grande.

6. Dress up as Cruella De vil

This costume requires a bit more money than the others but it’s also cool and unique. For this, you would need a black and white wig, long black dress, fur coat, red gloves, red heels and makeup.

I hope this gave you some ideas for what to wear this Halloween. Remember that you don’t need to break the bank to look good and have a great time. I hope that you have a safe and happy Halloween!