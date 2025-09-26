New TV Show Ideas

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I love movies and TV shows. My roommates and I have faithfully taken on Dancing with the Stars every Tuesday night at 8pm for the past two years. It’s a ritual: popcorn, loud commentary from our beds, and the occasional attempt to mimic a paso doble in our living room (spoiler: it’s never graceful). Every season gets us thinking about the process of getting on the show. You never see a “regular old Joe” picked from the crowd—it’s always celebrities with varying levels of rhythm. And honestly, how is it fair that contestants who are past their prime get voted off before the third week, even when they’re working so hard?

That sparked an idea: what if we shook things up with new shows that gave different kinds of people a fair shot in the spotlight? Here’s what my roommates and I have cooked up.

Golden Bachelor? No, The Golden Stars

It breaks my heart every time I see an older contestant get cut too soon. Just when they’re finally starting to loosen up and embrace the sequins, boom—they’re gone. Meanwhile, we already have The Golden Bachelor highlighting romance for seniors, so why not create The Golden Stars? Picture a dance competition just for contestants 60 and up. No more competing against 20-something TikTok dancers with elastic or rubber joints. Instead, it’s a stage where life experience, charm, and pure effort shine. Plus, you know those behind-the-scenes stories would be tearjerkers. I’d cry every week—and I’d love it.

Shooting for the Stars

Now, this one’s for the rest of us—regular people with day jobs and questionable coordination. The premise: contestants are chosen from everyday life; think mail carriers, nurses, teachers, and accountants, who are then paired with pro dancers. These folks would be learning from square one—no secret Broadway background, no hidden singing-and-dancing resume. Imagine rooting for the plumber who’s never danced outside a wedding, or the librarian finally learning the cha-cha. It would be the most relatable reality show ever. And you know what? Viewers would vote like crazy because who doesn’t want to cheer for someone just like them?

So, while Dancing with the Stars holds a special place in my Tuesday nights, I think the TV world is ready for a shake-up. Whether it’s giving older contestants their own spotlight or letting everyday folks shoot for the stars, the next great reality show idea might just be waiting in our living room.