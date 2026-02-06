My (Un) Attainable Dream Jobs

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Dream jobs should expose us for who we truly are. It should show our true interests and passions. It should show us what we really want in life. Some people will say a dream job makes them the most money, but I don’t think that is necessarily true. I think a dream job should make us happy to go to work every day, to make us forget we are even working.

In my opinion, a dream job is supposed to seem impossible and crazy, but be extremely fulfilling.

Now, let me illustrate some of my unimaginable dream jobs.

Starbucks Global Coffee Creator

Around two years ago, I saw this job application pop up on my social media feed. Since then, I have always thought about it. As a global coffee creator, you travel to all the different Starbucks around the world and make content at each one. Starbucks architecture is not all bleak, modern-day design. There is a pink building in Turks and Caicos, a garden nursery in Costa Rica, and a lighthouse in the state of Washington. Not to mention many more historic-inspired designs that match each city or country perfectly. Traveling the world while drinking Starbucks and storytelling? Sign me up!

Whatever The Heck Poppy’s Job Was

My newest dream job is inspired by the movie, The People We Meet on Vacation, on Netflix. This film was a book adaption to the novel by Emily Henry. Poppy, the main character, worked for a magazine where she traveled to new places around the world and wrote about her experiences. Is this even a real thing or just made up for an exciting movie? I need to know.

Personal Pinterest Brander

What does that mean, you may ask? I don’t know, I made it up. Let me just take aesthetic photos for the rest of my life to post on Pinterest. This can be seen as a hobby, but in my eyes, it can be a great strategy for businesses looking to strengthen their brand. It can be helpful for personal branding, too. A celebrity needs to make sure their Pinterest boards fit how they want to be viewed. They can call me up because I have a degree in Pinterest board creation.

Cutesy Vacation Homeowner

It would be so fun to flip a house and then put it up on Airbnb or Vrbo as a vacation rental people can use. I would decorate it all pretty and have different themes and cute names for each house. I went to Los Angeles a few summers ago, and we stayed in a beautiful house that looked like a fairytale. This is one of the more expensive and riskier dream jobs; I probably would end up losing money. Also, given the housing market right now, it is close to impossible. But that is why it is a dream job.

I could keep going because the world has so much to offer. How could someone possibly land these jobs? What a dream. But I bet someone out there has your dream job, making it not necessarily unattainable.