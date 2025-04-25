My Trader Joes Top Picks

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With this semester coming to an end, soon we’ll all be home and back to our local Trader Joe’s. We all know that they’re renowned for their unique, affordable, and cult-favorite products. I’ve put together this list of my personal must-haves from Trader Joe’s for 2025.

Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings

These are SO flavorful and comforting. My mom and I were obsessed with these when we first discovered them—it was all we ate for lunch for weeks. They’re also super easy to prepare; all you have to do is pop them in the microwave for a few minutes. The pork and ginger and the vegetable ones are also delicious, but the chicken is definitely the best.

Teeny Tiny Avocados

What makes these avocados so great is that they’re the perfect single portion size. No one likes using half an avocado and having to put the rest away in the fridge. Especially if you don’t have an avocado saver, they always turn brown and sometimes mushy. I love using them for avocado toast or a small batch of guacamole.

Hold the Cone! Mini Ice Cream Cones

These are the perfect little sweet treat or pick-me-up. They’re also super refreshing to have in the summer. I love that there are a variety of flavors—including Chocolate, Vanilla, Coffee Bean, Chocolate Chip, and even seasonal flavors like Peppermint and Pumpkin Ginger.

Sweet and Spicy Pecans

This one is an honorable mention because of my Dad. He is somewhat of a nut connoisseur, and he claims that these are some of the best he’s ever had. He accompanies me for most of my Trader Joe’s runs, and these end up in the cart every time. If you like pecans and a good sweet and salty combo, I’m positive you’d love these.

Chicken Tikka Masala

Who doesn’t love a good pre-made meal? This is full-flavored and very delectable. I’m super picky about meat, and the chicken in this dish is always tender and juicy. This was also the first Indian style food I’ve tried, and I think it’s definitely helping me build up my tolerance to spice.

Lastly, here are some tips I’ve gathered from my personal experiences at Trader Joe’s.