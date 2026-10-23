My Top Three Caribbean Islands For Your Travel Bucket List

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When it comes to vacations, there are some places you can just visit once and others that make you want to come back again and again. I’ve been lucky enough to travel to quite a few different places with my family, but Turks and Caicos, St. Lucia, and Barbados are three Caribbean destinations that have really stuck with me. Each island has something different to offer, from stunning beaches to unforgettable excursions, and narrowing down a favorite is harder than you might think.

Turks and Caicos

Turks and Caicos will always hold a special place in my heart because it was the first time I ever flew on a plane. I remember going for the first time and how exciting the whole experience was. Since then, my family has been back two more times, and somehow, I love it just as much every time we visit. One of my favorite things we’ve done there is a speedboat tour around the island. Getting to see the island from the water was such a fun experience, and we even got to see Prince’s house along the way. Between the turquoise water and the soft sand, it’s one of those places where you could spend the entire day on the beach and never get tired of the views. After three trips with my family, I can honestly say that I would happily go back year after year.

St. Lucia

St. Lucia was a completely different experience. While the beaches were beautiful, what really stood out to me was how much there was to explore beyond the coast. My family and I went on a catamaran tour where we snorkeled at different spots and got to see the Pitons up close. Seeing the mountains from the water was one of the highlights of the trip. I had honestly never seen anything so beautiful and I still don’t think anywhere has come close since. We also traveled up into the mountains and visited a mud bath heated by the island’s volcano. It was such a unique experience and something you can’t do on every vacation. The views were another highlight, especially looking out over the ocean and seeing the wildlife sanctuary islands from our villa at the resort. St. Lucia is a destination I’d recommend to people who want more than just a relaxing beach vacation.

Barbados

Barbados was especially memorable because it was my graduation trip with my family. We went on an island tour and got to travel up a mountain where we saw one of the most breathtaking views of the ocean. It was one of those views that makes you stop and take everything in for a minute. We also got to tour a sugar mill built in 1627 and pet monkeys. Getting to explore the island rather than just spending the entire trip at the beach made the experience even better. Since it was a trip to celebrate such an important milestone, Barbados will always have a special place in my travel memories.

Which Island Would I Visit Again First?

Although all three islands have something special to offer, Turks and Caicos would have to be my first choice. There is a reason we’ve already been three times, and I would happily return year after year. St. Lucia stands out because of the possibility for adventures and incredible scenery, while Barbados will always remind me of celebrating my graduation with my family. Each trip gave us different memories, and I’d recommend all three to anyone looking for a Caribbean getaway. But if we were planning another vacation tomorrow, I know exactly where I’d want to go.