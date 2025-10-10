My Top NETFLIX Comfort Shows

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I personally consider myself a person who likes to take the safe route: only eating my plain vanilla ice cream, never going for too spicy foods, not trying to act too daring, and staying within my comfort zone. That especially applies to TV shows. Therefore, without further ado, here are my personal favorite comfort shows that I consistently watch over and over again, because I am afraid of new things:

The 100

This is by far my favorite sci-fi show. It is the perfect mix of action, science, drama, love, and story-telling that always keeps you engaged. I even wrote one of my articles on it, because I truly felt the fans were robbed of a good ending. The main character Clarke, is a young girl that is such a cool role-model for me to look up to. She has a ton of love interests, makes bold decisions and immediately takes the role as leader all the time, and survives through any, and every type of chaos. Although she is really such a questionable character, you know it’s a good show when there’s equally enough fans and haters to the main cast. And the best part is that she literally married the man (in real life) that everyone was dreading for her to date in the show! Clarke and Bellamy had so many ups and downs, yet even with the chemistry, never once dated in the show. So, I’m happy that while the show didn’t have the exact ending we wanted, there was a real ending that everyone could agree made them happy!

The Walking Dead

I never watched this show until I was in high school, but I can tell you without a doubt in my mind that the moment I did, I fell in love with all the characters. To me, watching the show gave me a sense of realism, which comforted me in a way. There were hardly any guarantees; many main characters died, many survived, and there were always new people being introduced. And, since the show went on for so long, I got to see the characters grow into their stories as I grew, too. I think because the zombies of this particular universe were not too intense, it also gave me a bit of excitement, always wondering how far I’d make it.

Manifest

Although this show was slow in certain spots, I always rewatch it. And, how everything became connected in the end is what particularly gets me to come back to this show. It was an interesting premise, the way they described the show in terms of connections to God. And different characters had all types of reactions about what they’d think and do to prove it: using science, using prayer, solving prophecies, and so much more. It really made you intentionally think about life, purpose, meaning, fate, and destiny, without you even realizing you were. I’ve seen a good few present-day parodies of biblical stories, but this show takes the cake for sure.

The Flash

This show is more about what it meant to me growing up. I would consider The Flash to be my comfort show, not necessarily because I like it, but because all my fondest memories are of me watching it with both of my siblings, as a bonding activity. When I go back to this show, I always think of them. Because while we may not get along and now not even really see each other, we were at some point able to all agree on one thing together.

Arcane

A show ahead of its time, and out of its own league, Arcane is one of the most masterfully, well-thought-out, and designed shows I’ve ever watched. I couldn’t put into words how many times I would simply rewatch the show, just to actually catch details I’ve missed. And I still keep finding out more and more! The first season and second season are also just so interrelated to one another, purposefully by the amazing creators, which makes the connections all the more important and thrilling. I normally don’t rewatch shows out of fascination, but I will always rewatch Arcane for any and all the feels.

Blue Eye Samurai

Lastly, introducing the show that I cannot stop rewatching the most right now: Blue Eye Samurai. Although to many outsiders unfamiliar with this, or simply ‘not into anime’, I am telling you: you are missing out. Particularly, if you are a woman and you are not watching the show out of uncertainty or even suspicion, you need to give it a try. I will say this without spoiling it too much: this show is all about empowering women. And it shows many main characters, some men and some women, that all have dynamic character backgrounds – a rare and well thought out show that is hard to come by. Because the first season to me is so short, it is so easy for me to just watch it over and over. And especially as a woman, the show does an amazing job of demonstrating that no matter what cards the female characters in this show are dealt, it does not stop them one bit from pursuing their goals. And my gosh, it is one of the most epic and addicting depictions of badass female characters I have ever seen.