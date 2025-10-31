My Top Fleetwood Mac Songs

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There’s something about the way Fleetwood Mac does music that feels, upon finding it, like it was sitting in your soul for years. They have a timeless sound that is equal parts dreamy and emotional, with an incredible touch of mess. Fleetwood Mac has you covered if you need something to sing in the car because you’re feeling sentimental or simply sad. Here is my top five that never fail to hit:

5. “I Don’t Want to Know”

Although it isn’t as popular as some of the others, this song is a true gem. It’s cheerful, catchy, full of attitude, and it demonstrates that you can always have fun, even while you’re experiencing loss. It has the timeless vibe of Rumors. Genuine passion barely hidden by beautiful harmonies. I can’t resist singing along whenever this comes on.

4. “Landslide”

This one hurts in the best way: quiet, honest, emotional. A song with Stevie and a guitar reflecting on change—just them both. It’s the kind of song that hits at different moments in life. And when she sings, “I’ve been afraid of changing,” none can really relate to it. It is like one session of musical therapy, reminding you gently that it is all right to evolve.

3. “Rhiannon”

I feel like this is just a spell wrapped in song. Stevie Nicks is nothing but this mystical, inspiration-driven witchiness, and every line just overflows with power and mystery. It always captures a perfect mic between empowering and haunting. Each time I hear it, I feel as though I’m entering a magical moment. No matter how many times you play it, there’s always something otherworldly about it.

2. “Gypsy”

This song is pure Stevie magic. It all comes down to freedom, nostalgia, and reminiscing about the days before life became complicated. The lyrics in “Gypsy” about facing freedom with a little fear hit home during a time of change. It’s the kind of tune that simply makes you want to dance around your room while wearing something flowy and reviving your inner child. This is captivating, empowering, and nostalgic.

1. “Dreams“

Without “Dreams”, a Fleetwood Mac playlist wouldn’t be complete, even though it’s so peaceful and mesmerizing. Stevie Nicks’ voice has a subtle strength that leaves an impression. The message of the song is to move on with grace and acceptance rather than anger. The simple yet truthful line “Thunder only happens when it’s raining” may be among the greatest lyrics ever written. It still sounds like a gentle breath following sadness, regardless of how often I hear it.

Fleetwood Mac’s music never goes out of style because it somehow embodies what it is to be human, to love and lose, to be free, and all in between. These five songs serve as a reminder of why I will always be drawn to their music and how it will always have a place in my playlists.