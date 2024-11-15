My Top Classic Barbie Movie Picks

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’re reading this, it’s because your childhood ROCKED and you watched these movies religiously, as did I. Welcome to Memory Lane, where all of your nostalgia and desire for beautiful things is going to be unlocked. Here are eight of my absolute favorite Barbie movies from my childhood (loosely ranked).

8. “Barbie: Princess Charm School”

Okay, maybe this one isn’t really a “classic” by most people’s standards, but I loved this one. I wanted to attend Princess Charm School more than I wanted to win the lottery, I think. Blair (Barbie) actually wins a princess lottery to attend the Charm School and train to become a Lady Royal. Of course, on arrival, each student received a fairy attendant who brings them cupcakes and does their hair and makeup. My favorite scene is when Blair and her two roommates must redesign their uniforms after another fairy assistant was instructed by the scheming Delancey to cut them up and ruin them. When the three girls show up to their class in totally newer, cooler uniforms, it completely backfires on Delancey, who also ends up making her own version of the uniform. I remember wishing I went to some sort of prep school where I got to wear knee-high socks, a skirt, and a tie. I imagined it would be like princess Harry Potter. Now I go to class in an XL hoodie and baggy sweatpants, but that uniform still ate, and so did the movie.

7. “Barbie of Swan Lake”

BalletXBarbie collaboration never fails. Princess Odette’s iconic dress at the end of the film is simply magical, and we get to hear all the bangers from the original ballet. I’d also like to give Prince Daniel a smooch. I remember stressing so badly when he didn’t know he was dancing with an imposter, who was magically disguised to look like Odette, while the real Odette frantically flew in her swan form through the forest. I love ballet in general, but Barbie ballet is really something magical, and it definitely kept me in dance longer than I would have without it.

6. “Barbie as The Princess and the Pauper”

Ah, “The Princess and the Pauper.” I think “lovely” just sums up this masterpiece perfectly, don’t you think? The pastel color palette is lovely, the musical numbers are lovely (especially “I’m a Girl Like You”), and King Dominick and Prince Julian are simply *swoons* lovely. And then, between all this, we get the iconic Preminger’s subplot, featuring hits like “How Can I Refuse?” I also, once again, love the dresses of Anneliese and Erika. This movie might actually define “classic Barbie movies.”

5. “Barbie in The Nutcracker”

The Nutcracker is already such a classic tale, and translating it into a Barbie film only elevated the story. We got to hear so many iconic Nutcracker compositions, including “Pas de Deux” (this song makes me unwell). And of course, at the very same moment the Pas de Deux begins, Clara, played by Barbie, undergoes a beautiful transformation into the most stunning, shimmering pink tutu, complete with glitter. This whole movie is just so, so beautiful. It really should be higher up, but UGH they are all just too good. At this point, I’m considering just ranking them all at number ONE, if only because “Barbie in The Nutcracker” might deserve it just as much as the rest.

(P.S. The Nutcracker – like the actual character – is lowkey fine before his human transformation, and do not even pretend to think any differently because I’ll know you’re lying).

4. “Barbie and the Magic of Pegasus”

Okay, this one is pretty underrated, in my opinion, so much so that even I forget about it. But oh how I loved Princess Annika. She was adventurous and mischievous, always sneaking out of the castle to go ice skating (where, naturally, she meets her new pet polar bear, whom she names Shiver). Of course, Prince Aidan was very handsome and piqued my interest throughout the film. I’m also pretty sure the movie takes some inspiration from “Macbeth,” so that’s a win for Shakespeare and English majors everywhere. I also loved the beautiful scenes in the sky during which the younger princesses ride their pegasi through the air and paint the clouds the colors of the sunset. That’s so on my bucket list. Anyways, I actually don’t remember a lot more about this one, except that I loved it, and somehow Princess Annika’s sister was turned into a Pegasus and was missing for a while. So, pretty awesome.

3. “Barbie in the 12 Dancing Princesses”

This one was my sister’s favorite Barbie movie, so of course we watched it all the time. I happily abided because I had a huge crush on Derek, the man who brings all the sisters their dance shoes and has a clear interest for Princess Genevieve (*sigh* that should’ve been me). Barbie fashion is just top tier – I would have killed for a pair of those magical slippers and to dance to Derek’s silly little recorder. That man can PLAY! His tune is actually my favorite one in the entire movie. And I loved seeing all the sisters’ personalities, their different dresses and color schemes, and their assigned flower that allows them to open the secret door! Everything about this movie is just so aesthetic and lovely, including the opening credits song, iykyk. Zero complaints.

2. “Barbie & The Diamond Castle”

When I was very little, “Barbie & The Diamond Castle” was my favorite Barbie movie to watch. I loved the songs and the magical instruments, and I was obsessed with the cottage that Liana and Alexa lived in and the flower stand that they worked (even though they can only afford bread and jam). And don’t get me started on the pink, heart-shaped stones they find in the river and make into necklaces. I wanted one of those SO BADLY! I also remember loving Melody. Poor girl was trapped in a mirror and still ate every single harmony she sang. I had Barbie dolls of all three girls, but of course, in typical sister fashion, Liana (the “pink” one) was mine, and Alexa (the “blue” one) was my sister’s (and let’s be real, I totally had a monopoly over playtime with Melody). This movie is so nostalgic to me, and it inspired me to play an instrument all throughout my time in school. Music is magical, and so is this movie.

1. “Barbie in A Mermaid Tale”

Ohhhh this film is soooo severely underrated. Every time I even see a clip of this movie on Tik Tok I have to fight the urge to pack up all of my belongings, purchase a one-way ticket to Malibu and casually pick up surfing (and dye my hair pink). I know all the lyrics and choreography to “Queen of the Waves,” and I seriously wanted to be Merliah Summers – she and her friends compete in surf competitions, she can breathe underwater, and can talk to a sparkly pink dolphin. So, basically my dream. But my favorite scene is when Merliah gets to shop for a tail and pick out matching accessories. I was SO beyond jealous, the things I would do to design my own mermaid tail are HEINOUS. I would lay in bed dreaming of the kind and color of tail I would have if I ever happened to turn into a mermaid (which, in my mind, was very likely, and I was convinced my tail would be hot pink). This film is beyond amazing, and the summer, surfer-girl vibes are there. The sequel to this movie was so well-deserved, and ate just as hard. “Barbie in A Mermaid Tale” takes the top spot by a landslide.