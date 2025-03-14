The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Music is a wide and diverse topic that people find common interests in and connect with others on. It can teach people lessons and talk about different things. I personally love listening to music. I always have Spotify ready to press play on my phone, and even though I change what I’m listening to depending on the situation that I’m in, I always go back to the same artists. My top artists have changed over the years, but they have stayed consistent over the past few months. I have a “Favorites” playlist that I find myself gravitating towards a lot, and even though I only have three artists on it, those three artists always put me in a good mood.

Most people who know me know that I love Taylor Swift. I have listened to her music since I was seven years old, and I will always go back to her songs. I love that she has different albums for different moods. If I need to focus or study, then I turn on “Folklore” and “Evermore”. If I need to listen to a good pop album, then I listen to “1989”. If I need an upbeat album, then I listen to “Midnights” and “Speak Now”. Whatever type of music I want to listen to, she has music for it.

An artist that I started listening to recently is Sabrina Carpenter. I started listening to her summer 2024 with my friends, and I liked her music, so I started to listen to her on my own. Her music is in the genre that I like, and I listened to her “Short and Sweet” constantly when it first came out. Even though I just started listening to her music, I have grown to really like her, and her music is definitely worth the hype that it has gotten.

I started listening to Gracie Abrams at the end of last year because she was opening for Taylor Swift at “The Eras Tour”, and I wanted to know the songs that she was singing. After that, I started listening to her more and more, and now she is one of my top three artists.

All three of my favorite artists currently are very similar in their music style. They all sing pop, but their songs are all different which is what makes them unique. They write music that is relatable to their audience, and their music always puts me in a good mood.