My Top 5 Places On Campus to Study

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Lately, I have had a lot more homework after midterms have passed, and that means that I have to study more than I normally do. I am normally not good at studying or staying on track, and that leads to needing a place I can go to be able to focus.

There are a lot of spots on campus that are amazing for studying and focusing. However, I am still a freshman, so I have been able to study at every spot, but here is a list of my top five places to study on campus.

1. The Umin building

I love going to the University Ministries (Umin) building on campus to study. I like this one a lot because it is always quiet, and you can use one of the conference rooms if they aren’t used. I also like the people who are there because they are nice to everybody.

2. Cafe La Verna

This is my second favorite place to study because I enjoy getting a drink and sitting down at the window, watching people go by while I do my work. I also enjoy how calm it always feels here.

3. The library

I love going to the library to get work done when I’m going with some friends. I do like going by myself too, but I tend not to actually get work done when I’m alone because I’m paying more attention to things around me rather than working. It is amazing, though, when I have some friends to keep me busy or am working in a group.

4. Dorm Hall Study Lounge

I love using the study lounge when I am trying to focus and get something done really quickly because it helps me focus on being there for short periods of time. However, it’s further down on my list because after like an hour, I tend to start not paying attention to my work and doing other things.

5. My Bedroom

This is the last on my list because if I get up in the morning and sit at my desk to work, I can actually get a lot done. However, when I leave for class and come back, I tend not to actually sit down to get any work done because I can’t focus unless I do it first thing that day.

That is a list of my top five places to study on campus, even though some of them I only go to if I need to focus and actually get stuff done, or if it’s only for a short time. As I said, though, I have not been able to study everywhere on campus yet, so I can’t talk about everything quite yet. I feel that anywhere is a good study spot for someone if they can focus and get work done.