My Top 5 Lizzy McAlpine Songs

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I am the type of girl who likes to feel something when I listen to music. I want my music to resonate with my heart and my innermost thoughts. Music is art, but it’s also therapy, speaking to the parts of ourselves left untouched and unhealed.

You know that a song is powerful when it takes you out of your element and displaces you somewhere else. It wrecks you in the best way and puts you back together again. It hits the softest spot in your heart and speaks to the pain and the love that resides there.

One music artist that never fails to soothe and speak to my heart is Lizzy McAlpine. I’ve been listening to her music for the past five years. “Pancakes for Dinner” was the first Lizzy McAlpine song I’d ever heard, and since then I’ve been hooked. For that reason, I thought it would be fun to rate my top five favorite Lizzy McAlpine songs!

1. “Pushing it down and praying”

The first time I played this song and listened to the first ten seconds of it, I thought to myself, “Okay, Lizzy, this is kinda weird…” and I didn’t even give the rest of the song a chance. I just skipped to the next song. It wasn’t until a little later, when my sister (who puts me onto all of the good music, of course) was on aux, and she made me listen to the entire thing.

After listening to the song all the way through, I became obsessed. Like, actually, if we are in the car listening to this song, please don’t talk to me so I can have my moment. If you’re anything like me and judged it based on the first few seconds, I recommend listening to it all the way through because it’s a masterpiece.

2. “Ceilings”

This is Lizzy’s most popular song, and for good reason. Ceilings came out in 2022, and it blew up. It was a TikTok trend, no surprise, and I feel like it lost some popularity after that. I’m of the opinion that it never gets old, regardless of how many times I’ve listened to it. I wish that I could listen to it all over again for the first time because it makes me feel like I’m in some kind of emotional romance movie.

3. “Spring into summer”

What I love about Lizzy McAlpine’s music is that even though a lot of the songs are melancholy, this one is nostalgic and bittersweet. I love the metaphorical imagery of seasonal changes compared with the cycle of relationships. It is a perfect song to blast with the windows down on a hot summer day, which I did many times.

4. “Staying”

This song reminds me of a rainy day, when you’re deep in thought, staring out the window. Her vocals are so soft and soothing in this song, yet the message is harsh because she talks about leaving someone who has drained all of the love out of her. While it’s kind of depressing, it’s also soothing like a lullaby. I love this song, and you can find me listening to it when I am thinking about everything and nothing at once.

5. “Doomsday”

I personally only really like this song for the ending, so that’s why it ranks lower than the other songs, but it’s still a Lizzy McAlpine banger. “Doomsday” is how it sounds: it’s the death of a relationship, so it’s definitely not the most upbeat song, but it has some parts that are fun to sing your heart out to.