Books have been a part of my life since I was a little girl. Reading was a way for me to escape my reality and live a different life even just for a few minutes.

I grew up with divorced parents and struggles with my mental health. Reading has always been my way of coping with these, along with other, issues. Because reading is a huge part of me, I have decided to pick and rank my top 5 books, starting at number 5.

Warning: these rankings contain slight spoilers to the books I am talking about. If you plan to read any of them and do not want any sort of spoilers either skip the book’s ranking all together or only read the last paragraph that gives my opinion on the book.

5. The Twilight Saga

If you are unaware, which I hope you are not, the Twilight Saga by Stephanie Meyer follows Bella in her high school experience. When she moves to be with her dad in Fork’s, Washington, she meets Edward, a vampire, who she falls in love with.

She also is reunited with her childhood friend Jacob who is a werewolf. Vampires and werewolves do not get along. There is lots of drama between them, along with the older vampires who essentially “rule” vampires.

As most of us know, the Twilight Saga is a classic in anyone’s reading journey. And if it’s not, you must add it to your list. The drama, the vampires, the wolves, all of it is amazing. How can I not have this in my top five readings list.

4. Fourth Wing

Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros follows Violet on her journey through becoming a dragon rider. This is where she meets Xaden who she believes to be her enemy. Violet winds up with not just one but two dragons Tairn and Andarna. She becomes closer to Xaden through her dragon Tairn and his dragon Sgaeyl. This leads Violet to find herself in a romance and with a newfound enemy.

Fourth Wing is a book I could never get tired of. With constant action, romance and drama, Fourth Wing became a book I could never live without. I love each and every character and have found a great connection with Violet trying to find her confidence.

3. The Hunger Games Series

The Hunger Games Series by Suzanne Colins is one we all know. This series follows Katniss Everdeen as she is pulled into the 74th annual Hunger Games. This is an event that happens as a way to stop people from rebelling in this futuristic world. However, Katniss is seen as a leader of rebellion when her and her fellow tribute from District 12 Peeta both win the Hunger Games because they had a romance story the audience enjoyed.

I first read The Hunger Games in fifth or sixth grade as well as watched the movies, and I have been in love ever since. Katniss is such a relatable character when it comes to her feelings about being in the games and in this society as well. I have always found comfort in these books and movies and consistently reread and rewatch the series over and over.

2. If He Had Been With Me

If He Had Been With Me by Laura Nowlin is a tragic love story following Autumn as she goes through high school trying to move on from her long-time crush on her childhood best friend Finny. Throughout the story, Autumn goes through many changes and ends up finally getting in a relationship with Finny. But one night Finny goes out to handle some business with his ex-girlfriend and gets into a car crash and passes away. Not long after, Autumn finds out she is pregnant with his child and that’s where the book ends.

I was absolutely crushed when I finished this book. The second I found out the sequel was being released I preordered it and read it the moment it was shipped to me. Autumn is a character I related to in so many different ways. I absolutely love the different challenges and changes she faces because I was facing similar things going through high school. Autumn is a character I will always find comfort in because I felt like I was just like her and could understand her on a different level.

1. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue

The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by V. E. Schwab is a unique story of romance, religion and identity. Addie made a deal with what we can assume to be the devil which left her unremembered by anyone she ever meets and eternal life. That is until she meets Henry who also made a deal with the same god to be anything anyone needs which allows him to remember Addie. As Addie and Henry begin a relationship, they deal with the issues of no one else being able to remember Addie and the problems of slight romance between Addie and the dark god that has been going on for centuries.

I could never put this book down. It hooked me from the start, and I will forever love it. This is such a unique story line I haven’t seen before, and I could reread it and relive the life of Addie over and over. I recommend this book to anyone who asks for book recommendations. I am currently rereading it because it is also just the perfect fall vibes book.

As I know everyone’s book taste is different, I know my top 5 are not going to be the same as the next person’s top 5. I hope you take the time to at least pick up one or two of the books I have mentioned.