My Top 10 Red Flags Within Relationships

Not everyone is perfect; we all have our little issues that make us who we are, but certain people have some serious red flags you need to avoid. Some are worse than others, but in my opinion, these are the bottom of the barrel. I will say, these are not in order; they are just the 10 worst I’ve experienced.

1. Talking about their ex.

First off, you’re with someone else; why is your ex always being brought up? In every conversation, they find some wiggle room to pop their ex into the story. Just stop bringing up past relationships into every conversation.

2. Love bombing.

I have one word for this. WHY? Love bombing is the worst thing mankind has ever come up with. It is pure evil and a waste of time for both parties.

3. Eating with their mouth open.

This is just flat out gross. This is just a regular pet peeve of mine, but it’s completely different when you’re romantically interested in said person.

4. Emotional unavailability.

I know it’s common for some guys to struggle with their emotions, but if you can’t tell me your feelings, this isn’t going to work. Communicating with your partner is the key step to having a healthy relationship, and without being vulnerable with your emotions, there’s little to no chance that it will work out in the long run.

5. Controlling behavior.

If your every move is being controlled by your significant other, GET OUT. This is so unhealthy and so bad for your mental state if you want to be in a relationship. Both people should be able to have their own lives outside of the relationship, so when one person is trying to control the other, sorry, but it isn’t working.

6. Getting serious too fast.

Some people may not agree, but if I hear you tell me you love me two weeks into the relationship, we’re done. Especially since we’re all still quite young, we don’t exactly know what love is just yet, so hold your horses and keep that saying away for a while.

7. Excessive jealousy.

We’re in college, and we’re trying to make friends with whoever we can. When your partner is jealous that you’re hanging out with other people besides them, it is not only crazy, but it ties back into the controlling aspect.

8. Avoiding responsibility.

You’re not incompetent; you are able to be an independent person. People who rely on others way too much and avoid taking responsibility for their own actions need to be held accountable. You are your own person, act like it.

9. The silent treatment.

To start off, this is just childish. The silent treatment is the completely wrong way to handle situations. I hope that no one still chooses this as their first option after being faced with conflict.

10. Being disrespectful.

I saved this one for last for a reason. Disrespect has to be one of the most unattractive things someone can be. It’s not cool that you’re rude to your parents; it’s downright ugly.

Hopefully, I am not the only one who believes these red flags are inferior, and my hope is that these will help judge if the next person you’re in a relationship with is the right one or not. Overall, if someone does any of these red flags on this list, RUN.