The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter.

To be honest, I thought I was going to have to take an article skip this week. I’ve had a busy past few days and thought there was no way that I could get an article in on time. Here are some of the things that I’ve been up to:

Monday: Return to St. Bonaventure from Easter break.

Tuesday: Work 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., run eight miles (I’m training for my second half marathon!), dance 5:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Wednesday: Run 4.5 miles, work 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., awards ceremony from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., drive back to Buffalo

Thursday: Morning walk, job interview (eek!) at 10 a.m., drive back to school and go straight to work, class from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., dinner with Liv, hopefully turn in this article, go out with friends because I had severe FOMO last night

And here’s what’s coming up…

Friday: Sub 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., try to squeeze in a run, Her Campus magazine release 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. (yay!), go out with friends

Saturday: Breakfast/lunch with my sister at Sprague’s, darty to celebrate my friend Aidan, party for my friend Miller at night, go out

Sunday: Student ambassador event 10:45 a.m. to 2 p.m., dance 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Aidan’s confirmation at 7 p.m.

One thing that always helps me when I’m feeling overwhelmed is writing out what I have going on or writing to-do lists. So, I thought I’d kill two birds with one stone and write my to-do list as my article. Now I’m writing my list and checking off one of the things on it!

Here are all the to-dos I have in my mind right now (mostly in chronological order):

Submit my Her Campus article for this week (almost done!)

Unpack my bags from going home

Wash my hair

Get stuff together for subbing

Put away laundry that I did at home

Get nails done

Grocery shop

Return graduation dress

Pay off credit card

Make the next Nat at Nite video

Write my ADED 528 paper

Watch the next section of Nat at Nite montage clips

Clean my room

Meal prep

Stay on track with half-marathon training

My mind always works in some form of a to-do list. I am constantly thinking of all the tasks that I need to complete. When I finish one, it’s always “what’s next?” This week has been busier than the typical week, and it’s during these busy times that it is essential for me to write down all of my tasks so I don’t forget anything.

This is probably my most boring article yet. I’m barely scraping 400 words. BUT, I was able to complete one part of my long to-do list! If you read this, thanks for listening to my chaotic attempt at time management.