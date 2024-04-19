The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the days grow longer and the sun dances across the sky with an irresistible warmth, the allure of summer beckons us to embrace its boundless potential. It’s a season ripe with opportunities for adventure, connection and renewal. Whether you’re yearning for outdoor escapades, cherished moments with loved ones or a touch of creativity, crafting a summer bucket list ensures you make the most of your summer with money-making ventures, scenic hikes, quality family time and a room refresh to rejuvenate your space. My bucket list this summer is a bit different from what I usually plan. Besides the fact that it’s a bit busy, I will still make time to enjoy myself and my summer.

Make money: Summer presents a prime opportunity to turn your hobbies and skills into lucrative ventures. Whether you’re adept at crafting handmade goods, skilled in photography, or knowledgeable in a particular subject, consider monetizing your talents. Personally, I like animals, so I plan on dog and cat sitting. I already have a few people that reached out. Besides Dog sitting and cat sitting I have my office job that is every day from around 8:30am – 4pm. I know what you’re probably thinking that’s so much! Well, I like to keep myself busy, so make sure if you are planning on working through the summer not to load yourself up too much.

Go on a hike: Escape the hustle and bustle of daily life by immersing yourself in the tranquility of nature. Plan a series of hikes to scenic trails, where you can breathe in the fresh air, soak in breathtaking vistas, and revel in the serenity of the great outdoors. Whether you prefer leisurely strolls through wooded paths or challenging treks to mountaintop vistas, each hike offers an opportunity for exploration, introspection, and connection with the natural world. I like to go to Blue Mountain Lake with my grandfather and we spend a day at the Immersive Museum, so you don’t necessarily have to go all in.

Spend time with family: Amidst the whirlwind of everyday obligations, summer provides a precious opportunity to reconnect with family and create cherished memories together. My family isn’t the best at getting together for game nights or movie marathons, so when we do hang out it’s usually outside in the pool or by the fire. It’s become important to me since going to college to be closer to my family, so I plan on really trying my best to spend as much time with them.

Redo Your Room: I am in the process of transforming my space. I got a new closet organization system, and I am planning on receiving my great grandmother’s bedroom set. But it doesn’t have to be that intensive. Transform your living space into a sanctuary of comfort and creativity by giving it a summer refresh. Start by decluttering and organizing your belongings to create a sense of serenity and spaciousness. Infuse your room with light and airy decor inspired by the colors and textures of summer, such as breezy linens, vibrant accents and botanical touches. Consider rearranging furniture or adding new elements like plants, artwork or cozy seating areas to rejuvenate your space and reflect your personal style.

As you embark on your summer adventures, remember that the true essence of the season lies not only in the places you explore or the tasks you accomplish but in the moments of connection, joy and renewal that you experience along the way. Whether you’re making money from your passions, traversing scenic trails, bonding with family or refreshing your living space, each item on your summer bucket list contributes to a season filled with growth, fulfillment and unforgettable memories. So, embrace the possibilities, seize the moment and embark on a summer journey that enriches your life in countless ways.