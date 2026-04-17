My Spring Starter Pack

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As Spring is starting to come into full swing, with the weather getting warmer and the flowers blooming, here are my top five things on why I love spring.

1. weather

My favorite part about spring is the turn of the season. It finally starts to get warmer, and that fresh breeze always gives me hope of good things coming. Winter can be tough, and as soon as the first warm day hits, I feel the light at the end of the tunnel.

The warm weather always makes me more motivated to get things done. Instead of just bed rotting, we can finally go outside and take in the sun. I love seeing everyone sitting outside doing their homework or playing games in the grass with their friends. I can just see the seasonal depression lifting from everyone.

2. outfits

The second-best thing about spring is the cute outfits. I love throwing on my favorite jeans and a cute top. Not having to wear a coat with every outfit is just the best thing. I also love the cute skirt and long sleeve combo. The weather is just perfect for any outfit because it’s not too cold but not too hot yet.

The pastel colors are the best, too. Adding a little color to your outfits is just so cute, especially during Easter time when everyone has their Easter dresses and white sweaters.

3. summer

I am a summer girl through and through, and whenever spring comes around, I know that summer is near. Spring gives me so much hope and reminds me of all the things that I have to look forward to in summer. This is also the perfect time for making summer plans because it’s not too far away, but far enough that everyone is able to save the date for fun plans.

4. Spring break

I love a good spring break. In past years, I went to Punta Cana, Florida, and the Bahamas for spring break. It is just so good and the perfect break to have some fun. Unfortunately, I didn’t go anywhere this year, but it was nice to spend spring break at home with all of my friends. Spring break is also a big event in college, with everyone going somewhere warm to get away.

5. baseball

Now, number five is a personal preference of mine because I love baseball season so much. With spring training in March and opening day in April, it is just so fun. Your team gets a fresh start and has a new season ahead of them. My favorite team is the New York Yankees, and I love watching all of the games and texting my dad about what is going on with the team.

These are my top five favorite things about spring, and I can’t wait to see what this new season brings.