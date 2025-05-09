The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter.

When planning my housing for my sophomore year of college, it was chaotic. I originally attempted to live in a suite with three other girls. The housing process did not go our way, and I ended up in a double with my roommate Kayla. Although we wanted to live in a suite, we quickly realized that we were just excited to live together next year. During the doubles selection process, we were texting all morning about which room we would choose.

When our time came, we chose room number 476.

As summer came, we were continuously planning different parts of our room. Whether it was wall decor or toothbrush holders, we were always texting each other about our purchases for our future room. When move-in day was finally here, we were ecstatic to see our new room. We both showed up at 10 a.m, and entered the room together. As we walked in, we planned out together how we wanted to arrange the furniture. After a long day of moving everything into our room, we were finally home.

Throughout the next two semesters, this room saw us through everything. Me and Kayla became different people in this room. Thinking of who we were when we moved in and who we are now leaving is astounding. As I have been packing up parts of my room this semester it has been bittersweet. I have had so many highs and lows this year that were all captured within the four walls of 476.

Although we are still living together next year in a townhouse, it will be different than our time in this room. This room was the epitome of a college-girl room. It was filled with laughter, crying, and so many nights of late-night talking. In my mind, me and Kayla experienced girlhood in this room.

A couple of weeks ago, I got a text from my friend Katie. She was in the process of selecting a double room for her sophomore year next fall. She had informed me that she would be living in room 476. When choosing this, she had no idea that this was my room number. I was ecstatic to see how this room would evolve from when it was mine to being hers. I am so excited to come back next year and see what this room ends up becoming. I will forever hold 476 near and dear to my heart. I became the best version of myself this year, and this room saw me through it. And because of that, I am so grateful for this room.