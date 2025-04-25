The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As I sit here today brainstorming what I should write about for this week’s article, I think of the school year coming to an end. This year, specifically, I have way more mixed feelings about the end than I have ever felt.

When coming to Bonaventure, I was quite nervous about meeting new people and how I was going to be able to make new friends. Once I started becoming more involved on campus, I became good friends with a lot of the people in the grade above me. Now, with less than a month before they graduate, I want to take the time to recognize them and show my appreciation for them all.

Leah

During my freshman year, I decided to join the dance team to continue my love for dance. Once I had joined the team, I met so many wonderful people, but Leah happened to be one of the first people I became friends with. Throughout the past 3 years, I have watched Leah do some really great things, such as becoming one of the Co-Presidents of Her Campus at SBU. Leah, I hope you know that you never fail to make people feel welcomed and loved. Thank you for making me and others feel this way.

Riley

Oh Riley. Riley is someone I’ve also known since my freshman year. Riley is probably one of the funniest people I have become friends with. For the past 2 years, she has been one of our dance captains on the dance team here at school. Her quality to be able to lead and create such a welcoming and positive environment for everyone truly inspires me to do better and become like that more every day. One of my favorite memories with Riley is dishwashing at the Mountain because every second was just filled with smiles and laughter. Thank you, Riley, for being yourself and allowing a team to become my family.

Claire

Now onto Claire! Claire I met early on but became closer with after I joined Her Campus my sophomore year. I knew Claire because of her friendships with my other friends on the dance team, but I am so glad that I got the opportunity to become friends with her myself. If you know Claire, you know that her personality is the equivalent to taking a breath of fresh air. Being around her is refreshing and, honestly, calming. I am so proud of Claire and her accomplishments, such as being one of the Co-Presidents of Her Campus and recently receiving the Woman of Promise award.

Ellie

Next is Ellie. Ellie is also one of the girls I met from the dance team, and she is one of the kindest souls. No matter what dance class you are in or where you happen to run into her, she always has a smile on her face. When coming to Bonaventure, I had the pleasure to get to know her and her older sister Grace, and I’m so glad I did. Ellie has also been so influential, and honestly, she inspires a lot of women on campus. Alongside Claire, she also won the Woman of Promise award this year and is the Co-President of Jandoli Women in Communications, which is definitely something to be proud of! Thank you Ellie for always being compassionate and showing your kindness towards others, because it will never go unnoticed.

Keke

Moving on next, we have Keke. Keke I met through the dance team just like many others. Before the fall of my freshman year, I also had become familiar with Keke through our school’s orientation team. Keke is also one of the dance captains for our dance team here, and if anyone is made for this job, it’s her. You can definitely tell her passion for dance is present, and I think that’s one thing that myself and many others share in common with her. I was lucky enough to be a co-choreographer with her last year on the team, and this time was filled with creativity and moments that have made me push myself to become a better choreographer and dancer. Her leadership, kindness, and positivity have made me feel comfortable and just allowed me to be myself. Thank you Keke for showing me how to be better every day and pushing everyone around you to aim for the better.

Steph

Steph is also someone I met on the dance team (not surprising) when she transferred here to Bonas. Ever since then, I have always considered her my friend. She is always someone I can go up to and be unhinged with or even just rant if I need to. While I have been in the same dance classes with Steph, this year we got paired to be co-choreographers together in one of the newly added classes, Brat hip-hop. We both walked into this excited to be paired together but also anxious about what to expect. Nonetheless, I am glad that we got to experience this together and wouldn’t change it! Thanks Steph for always being a shoulder I can lean on.

Quinn

Last but not least we have Quinn. Can you guess where I met Quinn? If you guessed dance team, that is correct. Meeting Quinn at first, I’m not going to lie, I was intimidated, but then I immediately saw how funny and down-to-earth he is. I really vibe with Quinn and am glad that I got the opportunity to become friends with him because, honestly, everybody needs a Quinn in their life. Thank you Quinn for being you (and letting me borrow your tie).

With all of this being said, I know that every senior this year will move on to the next chapter of their lives and do amazing things. You are all so kind, talented, and inspiring in all different ways. Although I will miss you all dearly, I can’t wait to see what the future has in store for you guys!