My Senior Year Bucket List

Wow, I really can’t believe it is senior year already! Almost a full month in, and I already have so much to say. With this new chapter, and as I spend this final year in my undergraduate career, I want to do everything that I hope to do. Even though a year may seem like a lot of time, I just know that it is going to fly by. In order to check off everything I hope to do throughout my senior year, I decided to make a “bucket list” to help me.

Updated Resume

Actually, my resume is not too shabby. Before I graduate, I definitely want to take some time to “perfect” it. A resume is so important, especially when applying for jobs and whatnot. I mean, this literally is a glimpse of you and basically that first impression without actually meeting you in person right away.

Attend Senior Events

Attending events has always been important to me because ever since high school, I have loved being involved in my school and local community. As a senior, there will be many opportunities to attend different events, and my goal is to attend anything I can because if I don’t, then I might regret it.

Roommate Trip

Out of all my four years of college, I have never been on a trip or vacation with any of my roommates. Typically, college students will go on a “spring break trip,” and honestly, it looks like so much fun. I simply would love to go on any break or a weekend road trip just to spend time outside of the school setting.

Apply to Grad School

Grad school… a scary term to many seniors in college (including me). I feel like I don’t even know where to start looking at or what I should know going into this next chapter. I hope to spend some time looking into grad programs by December and then applying shortly after. Who knows where I’ll end up attending, but I hope to look into speech pathology to help provide further opportunities as a future teacher.

Senior Pics

Senior pictures are a typical bucket list item for seniors, both in high school and college. I’m not sure why, but I am not complaining. I hope to hire a decent photographer who can capture me on campus with my parents and roommates at the place I have called home for the past four years!

Host More!

I love hosting! This year, again, I am living in apartment style housing, which provides me with common spaces such as a living room and kitchen. Even back at home, I have always loved hosting because I enjoy when people feel welcomed into my space and just enjoy good company. This year, I hope to host a fall themed get together, Friendsgiving, a Secret Santa exchange, Galentine’s Day, and any other ideas that may come to mind.

Dean’s List

Last but not least, I would absolutely love to make the Dean’s List before I graduate. This is such a rewarding feeling that, unfortunately, I have come so close to achieving, but not close enough. I work so hard, and I hope that it will eventually pay off, and I will be able to showcase that.