We all have those products that we stand by. Whether it’s makeup, skincare, or clothing, we all have those things we purchase repeatedly and reach for too much in our routines.

Here is a list of my favorite things that I reach for: each of them I have purchased repeatedly and still use almost daily.

Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara ($29 at Ulta)

If I could pick one feature of mine to highlight it would be my eyelashes and this mascara does the job perfectly. This is one product that I think draws out my natural length while adding volume and shape to my lashes. This mascara never makes my lashes feel clumpy and it gives me a natural-but-better look.

Batiste Dry Shampoo Bare ($9 at Target)

I have dyed hair, which means that I try to wash my hair as little as possible so that my color lasts longer. This dry shampoo is my go-to for in-between wash days. It refreshes my hair and makes it easier to style, all without breaking the bank like other brands do. My favorite is the Bare scented one because it’s subtle enough so I feel like I’m not announcing to the world that I used dry shampoo.

Milk Lip + Cheek Cream Blush ($24 at Sephora)

I’m a minimalist when it comes to my makeup routine so this blush stick makes it super simple. With just a quick swipe and the tiniest effort in blending, I can get the fresh-faced blush that makes me look put together and makes me feel better. My go-to color is a coral shade (the name has rubbed off from use).

Amika Normcore conditioner ($24 at loveamika.com)

This may be a weird little quirk I have but I always spend more money on conditioner than I do on shampoo. I tend to notice more when I like the conditioner than when I like a shampoo. So when I got to try a sample of the Normcore conditioner (thank you Her Campus!!), I noticed how amazing it made my hair feel. So the next time I was at Sephora I just had to pick up a bottle and I am loving it. I only use it on special occasions (because who can spend $28 on conditioner regularly?) and every time I feel like my hair is the healthiest it’s been since I dyed it.

Ouai North Bondi Perfume ($64 at theouai.com)

I don’t know if this counts as a “beauty” item but it is a must-have for me. This perfume is the best thing I have ever smelled. I have been using Ouai products on my damaged, dyed hair for years now. I have always been addicted to the way my leave-in conditioner left my hair smelling. One day, I was with my grandmother and I got a whiff of that favorite scent. I asked what she was wearing and she told me that she had just bought a new perfume and she was surprised I noticed. I gushed to her about how much I loved Ouai scents and for my birthday (the following month) she got me my first bottle of Ouai North Bondi. It is a perfect scent. It is a perfect blend of floral, beach-y, and crisp.

These products are staples in my routine because they work and make me feel good about me! If you are looking for something new to try, I couldn’t recommend them more!