My Ranking of the ‘Bridgerton’ Seasons (Spoilers)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Bridgerton is one of my top favorite shows ever. I could watch it over and over without ever getting tired of it. Since watching the series, I plan to read the series as well. Season four has been out for a few weeks now, and I’d like to take some time to reflect on the show so far. This is my breakdown of the seasons that have been released so far.

!!SPOILERS!!

#4 Season 3! (Penelope & Colin)

What I liked: Okay, don’t get me wrong; I was excited that Penelope and Colin finally got their season. I thought it was so cute the way it played out. The drama was very interesting with Lady Whistledown and the scandal of Colin helping Penelope “find a husband”.

What I didn’t like: I couldn’t get myself to like this match completely. It seemed cute in season one that Penelope had a crush on Colin. But now that they’re together, I’m not as sure as I once was. I was also sad to see that Eloise had gotten close to Cressida and drifted away from Penelope. I thought Eloise would have found out sooner and been more understanding with Penelope.

#3 Season 4!! (SOphie & Benedict)

What I liked: I enjoyed the complete change in how the romance played out; I think Sophie and Benedict look pretty cute together. But I’m surprised how quickly his yearning for her started compared to his past relationships.

What I didn’t like: I caught on quickly that the beginning and the basis of the story were just like Cinderella; I didn’t enjoy the idea of it at all. Sophie lost her glove, Benedict was searching for an unknown woman, there was an evil stepmother (and stepsisters), and it was almost the exact scenes from Cinderella. I do love the story of Cinderella; I would’ve loved to see their romance story in a different way. Also, poor Francesca had a lot to deal with in this season! She’d better have a grand season in the future.

#2 Season 1!!! (Daphne & SImon)

What I liked: When I say they are adorable, I really mean they are so cute and so meant for each other; it is overwhelming. This is the first season of Bridgerton, and every time I rewatch, I am extremely impressed by how strong the show started out. I cannot get over the chemistry, the long speeches, and the ups and downs of figuring out their relationship. It is a masterpiece of a season.

What I didn’t like: There isn’t much not to like about this season. However, Marina was not shown much love; she was disrespected, and I felt awful for her.

#1 Season 2!!!! (Kate & Anthony)

The most absolutely flawless, perfectly crafted, and beautifully romantic season. It is the BEST season in my opinion. Enemies-to-lovers is so good to watch in films. Watching it form in this season was breathtaking. Kate and Anthony could not be a more perfect match for each other. The drama is so scandalous you can’t look away. And the chemistry between the two seems so real. I will watch this season over and over again forever. #kanthony <3

There wasn’t a single thing I didn’t like about this season. As Queen Charlotte had once said, “Flawless, my dear.”

These were all my opinions, and I’m sure they are not exact to other opinions. I love every season; I just had different opinions on each one. Also, if you haven’t seen the show…It is a MUST-watch.