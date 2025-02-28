The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With the spring semester in full swing, in the heat of preparing for midterms, it’s very common to get stressed easily. Difficult classes make me want to give up, memorizing flash cards seems like the most boring activity, and writing my English paper seems like the most daunting task. During these unmotivating times, I tend to remind myself of the real reason I’m in school: to get my degree and fulfill my post-grad dreams.

Even though I am only a freshman in college, I have some big goals I want to accomplish in the working world. So, without further ado, here are my post-grad dreams as an 18-year-old…

First of all, my biggest dream is to live in New York City. Regardless of how it happens, I know that I will get there. I’ve always felt as if the city was waiting for me and it’s even better that there is never a shortage of jobs there. This is truly a city of big dreams as many young people move there to fulfill their biggest goals. I can only hope and pray that New York City is a part of my future in the adult working world. I believe that I will always be inspired there.

Next, as a marketing major, naturally, I want to work a job in marketing. Specifically, fashion marketing. I’ve always had a passion for creating, as you can very often find me playing around on Canva, taking pictures, and posting on social media. All of these things tie into why I love marketing. It may sound boring, but I would be fine working in an office all day designing proposals, plans, and posts to market anything in the fashion world. Specifically, digitally as I’ve always been drawn to online projects.

Now you may be asking, “You know where you want to live and what field you want to work in but what about the company?” To that, I will never fail to respond with the answer of “Love Shack Fancy!” For anyone who is not familiar with Love Shack Fancy, it is a luxury clothing brand that is inspired by the strength of femininity and inspired by a vintage aesthetic. The pieces are full of pinks, blues, purples, and beautifulness. Although most of this shop is out of my price range, I love everything about it and would be honored to work for Love Shack Fancy as a company. As I write this at my desk in my room, knowing that my Ethics exam is tomorrow, I am met with excitement for my future. Sure, I’m only eighteen and who knows how my life could turn out but as of right now these are my dreams, and I am so blessed to get an education to ensure that these dreams turn into reality.