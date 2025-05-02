The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Everyone has their own crazy roommate stories from college–it is one universal experience that is difficult to avoid. As I prepared to return from winter break, I received an email: “Hey Ella, my name is Gabbi I’ll be your roommate this spring semester”. Cue an instant panic that I laugh at now. I knew nothing about Gabbi and was terrified to have a horror college roommate story. Then cue my amazing boyfriend reminding me of the more important thing to consider, Gabbi is probably just as scared, nervous, and in the dark about me as I am, and worst comes to worst, it’s only one semester. So, I spent my time crafting emails back and forth, trying to tell Gabbi as much as I could about myself and faking it until I made it.

As we move back in, Gabbi arrives before me, and my first impression ends up being me spilling her wax warmer. As time went on, Gabbi and I got closer and learned a lot about each other and we are navigating college. I couldn’t imagine not meeting Gabbi, and all the fear I had receiving that first email seems so trivial when Gabbi plays such a huge role in my life now.

I’m a huge yapper at times especially as I wind down for bed, which can be hit or miss for people. Gabbi has taken my yapping in and has been appointed “my personal diary”. The funny Instagram Reel I sent my boyfriend, that one education class drama, one of my friends is talking to someone, Gabbi hears all about it in a nightly debrief that I will always cherish. And if we’re fully honest I couldn’t imagine having a better college roommate. We went to the opening dance show together and frequently caught ourselves watching the show and glancing at each other with a look that communicated we had the same thoughts.

It is very difficult for me to head into next year knowing she won’t be in my dorm room watching and laughing as I yell at my insulin pump or a homework assignment that I procrastinated for too long. It saddens me to know I won’t be in her dorm room joking about 8am finals, chatting, and arguing about how silly men can be. I am happy she secured a Dev Hall single and am excited to be an RA next year. I also know that even as our pink and green themed dorm room is being packed up, I will not refrain from going to bug Gabbi next year and the year after that until graduation.

To Gabbi,

Thank you for being my roommate this spring semester. Thank you for putting up with my craziness, thank you for showing me love and kindness and some of my hardest days. Thank you for being the best roommate I could ever ask for. I adore you so very much and can’t wait to bug you during the summer and next year. I seriously cannot thank you enough for always being “my personal diary” and the best date for any campus event!

<3 Love you bunches!! Ella :))